You have to give NASCAR a lot of credit as the organization has always gone above and beyond to get races in no matter the challenge. Such was the case last weekend for the Bristol Dirt races, the first time that the NASCAR Cup Series had been on granules in more than 50 years.
Having to deal with a continual change in the not-so-familiar surface of the track throughout the weekend for not only the Cup Series, but also the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the sanctioning body also had the challenges of weather. The sky produced heavy rain and hail on Sunday that pushed the Cup race to Monday, which finally produced sun.
With quick decisions, officials added competition cautions to address tire wear, implemented single-file restarts and made adjustments to the track mid-race to help driver visibility issues.
In the end, both races produced a different kind of racing action that we normally see, and many competitors, many that were wary about the event, changed their tune and had smiles after getting practice, and eventually the races. The uncertainty of what to expect on race day saw many of the favorites with dirt experience (like Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell) have trouble while those with relatively no time on dirt, taste success, including Martin Truex, who won the Camping World Truck event and Joey Logano who was victorious in the Cup battle.
One driver who I wanted to make reference to who had incredible success was Daniel Suarez, driver of the No 99 for the new Trackhouse Racing Team, co-owned by Miami native Pitbull. With this brand new team, and Suarez never competing on a dirt track until six days before the Bristol event, he led a career-best 58 laps and placed fourth.
He actually was in the top spot until Logano swept by with 61 laps to go. It’s the first top-five finish for the Trackhouse Racing Team in the NASCAR Cup Series and it came in the 150th start of Suarez, the 29-year-old Monterrey, Mexico, native.
“Overall I felt that we’re very close. That always brings a smile to my face,” Suarez said of the team’s seventh start. “But it wasn’t close enough, so we have to keep working. Now I’m excited actually that we’re going to come back next year with another shot to race and compete for the win in Bristol on dirt.”
Suarez’s first attempt at dirt happened last week at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee. Midway through the main event Suarez said he starting to feel a comfort level, and began feeling like a seasoned veteran on dirt. He said it took 50-100 laps to reach that point, and then in Monday’s race, pulled off a classic Bristol bump-and-run on early dominator Martin Truex Jr. to grab the lead.
Suarez and Trackhouse impressed for the second consecutive weekend. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, he was in the top 10 before a late-race speeding penalty unraveled a potentially higher finish. This team is going in the right direction.
NASCAR’s three premier series take this weekend off but the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series will return to action on April 9-10 at Martinsville Speedway for another round of short track action.
So far in 2021:
The NASCAR Cup Series has produced five Busch Pole Award winners through the first seven races of the 2021 season:
Hendrick Motorsports – Alex Bowman (Daytona 500, 191.826 mph), Chase Elliott (Daytona RC, Metric Qualifying), Kyle Larson (Phoenix, Metric Qualifying; Bristol Dirt, Qualifying Cancelled)
Joe Gibbs Racing – Denny Hamlin (Homestead-Miami, Metric Qualifying; Atlanta, Metric Qualifying)
Stewart-Haas Racing – Kevin Harvick (Las Vegas, Metric Qualifying) The NASCAR Cup Series has produced seven different race winners through the first seven races of the 2021 season:
Front Row Motorsports – Michael McDowell (Daytona 500)
Joe Gibbs Racing – Christopher Bell (Daytona RC), Martin Truex Jr. (Phoenix)
Hendrick Motorsports – William Byron (Homestead-Miami), Kyle Larson (Las Vegas)
Team Penske – Ryan Blaney (Atlanta), Joey Logano (Bristol Dirt)
Margin of Victory:
The average margin of victory through the first seven races of the 2021 season is 2.065-seconds; slightly closer than last season’s first seven races at 2.907-seconds.
The 2021 season has produced one race with a margin of victory of less than a second (Bristol Dirt).
Note: The 2021 Daytona 500 ended under caution.
Lap Leaders:
The average number of leaders through the first seven races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season is 8.7 – slightly down from last season’s 9.1.
Lead Changes:
The average number of lead changes through the first seven races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season is 17.0 – slightly down from last season’s 19.0.
Other Interesting Stats:
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season has produced 19,892 total green flag passes through the first seven races of the year. The 15-year GFP total average through seven races is 17,811.8 with an average of 2,544.5 green flag passes per race.
The 2021 season is averaging 2,841.7 green flag passes per race; up +11.7% from the 15-year average of 2,544.5 per race through the first seven races of a season.
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season’s 19,892 green flag passes through the first seven races of the year are the third-most in the last 15 seasons (2007-2021). The 2015 season holds the record for the most GFP through the first seven races of the year with 24,214 over the last 15 seasons (2007-2021).
In a year-over-year comparison (2020 to 2021), this season has seen increase in green flag passes of +6.9% compared to last season through the first seven races of the year. (Totals through seven scheduled races – 2020 = 18,610 GFP; 2021 = 19,892 GFP)
