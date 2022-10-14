Homestead native Nick Sanchez, the recently crowned ARCA Menards Series Champion, will be competing in Homestead-Miami Speedway’s Contender Boats 300 on Saturday, Oct. 22. To welcome him back home, the track is offering special ticket packages for his fans that will also benefit Miami’s
De Moya Foundation.
The $45 Reserved Ticket Package includes:
• Reserved grandstand ticket for Saturday’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs races – the Contender Boats 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
• Meet & Greet with Nick Sanchez Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. in the iHeart Media Fan Village
• Portion of the proceeds will go to the De Moya Foundation based in Miami
• Kids 12-and-under are just $20
There are General Admission tickets for $35, with kids 12-and-under $15, that also includes the Meet & Greet Sanchez.
For both options, log onto:
https://www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com/events/2022-nascar-xfinity/.
