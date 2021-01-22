Back in September when former NBA superstar Michael Jordan claimed NASCAR team ownership – along with 3-time DAYTONA 500 champion Denny Hamlin – I said it was one of the most significant moves or transactions in the sport in quite some time. That’s saying something when an event off the track is put in this light.
I thought it was definitely the case then, and now to see what has transpired since that announcement about four months ago, I think that statement is even truer.
A similar unveiling took place last week that struck home right here in Miami. While it might not surpass the importance of Jordan’s ownership stake in what is now called 23XI Racing, it undoubtedly exhibits the positive course that NASCAR is taking. Here in Miami, the news last week that Armando Christian Perez – better known as Pitbull – will become a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, might have been the most noteworthy occasion locally with regards to NASCAR in a long time. Maybe even since the opening of Homestead-Miami Speedway in 1995.
The addition of Michael Jordan has already elevated our sport in many different ways. His entry has allowed NASCAR to enter into more of a mainstream space that previously was reserved for maybe the four major team sports. Since that time we have seen it regularly included in topics discussed among national media. And it hasn’t been just a part of the conversation, it’s been right there at the top. It also having a positive effect from a corporate perspective.
Pitbull’s foray in the sport is a welcomed and exciting step in the right direction for NASCAR in the Magic City. While it is not the first time that a local icon has gotten into an ownership stake in a NASCAR team, as former Dolphins and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino did for one year in 1998, this comes at a time when the sport – and many would say sports in general – are going through an evolution of sorts.
Like Jordan’s team of 23XI, Trackhouse is also a startup race team which Pitbull now owns, along with former NASCAR driver Justin Marks. With the diversity that exists in the ownership groups of both teams and which is a priority for our sport, it is no coincidence that the drivers for each team are products of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program – Bubba Wallace for 23XI and Daniel Suarez for Trackhouse.
Pitbull was born and bred in Miami, graduating from Coral Park High School before going on to a career in music, where he has been one of the most successful rap artists of his time, emphasizing a distinct Miami tone that inspired his music as he was coming up the ranks in the industry. He never forgot his roots, and as a result has gone by the moniker of “Mr. 305,” in addition to “Mr. Worldwide.”
Pitbull is much more about the music, however. Not only has he made Miami proud of one of its favorite sons because of his musical prowess, but he has repaid this pride many times over through his work in the local community, especially as an advocate for STEM – Science, Technology, Math and Engineering – which closely aligns with NASCAR educational initiatives.
Realizing the need for an outlet that would positively impact the Latin community in South Florida, Pitbull helped to start SLAM back in 2013. Sports Leadership and Management is a tuition free public charter for middle and high school located in the heart of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood where he grew up. Since then, it has expanded to locations in Las Vegas and Atlanta. While Pitbull’s music is what put him on the map, it’s his philanthropic work like this that has given youth the proper path to success.
In the release last week announcing Pitbull’s ownership stake in Trackhouse, it’s apparent he got into this venture not solely for monetary reasons, but more so because of his self-professed passion for the sport of NASCAR that started at a young age. When Homestead-Miami Speedway held its first NASCAR event in November 1995, Pitbull was 14-years old. I’d like to think that the existence of our track and the annual presence of the sport in the market helped to create his enthusiasm for NASCAR.
When you have someone of Pitbull’s stature and notoriety as a key player in your sport, it speaks volumes as to how deep its diversity runs and how far of a reach you have in society as a whole. First, Michael Jordan and now this. They say that the key to any good organization, no matter the sport, starts at the top. Well this is a pretty good start.
To me, this most recent move rings even louder for several reasons. First, because he is an icon outside of the sports world. But especially because of the tone it sets from a local perspective. It’s one thing to have a key figure within a particular organization speak highly of it. However, third-party advocacy is the most flattering type. And here in Miami, where sports fans need that reassurance that something is cool to in order to admire it, well they now have that in Pitbull.
And while it is evident that he is already quite familiar with Miami, along with the rest of the NASCAR community, I open my arms and greet him with tremendous enthusiasm to our great sport as we venture into a new era of sorts.
HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY 2021 NASCAR WEEKEND
February 27
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
February 28
- NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400
Tickets: 866-409-RACE; www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com
UPCOMING HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY EVENTS
February 5
- Fast Lane Friday
