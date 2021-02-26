The News Leader sat in on a virtual news conference with last year’s NASCAR Cup Champion Chase Elliott last Friday.
While most of the questions were about the then upcoming O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 on the Daytona Road Course, he did talk about the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead Miami Speedway (HMS) as well.
Echoing comments, we heard from Cole Custer earlier in the week, Chase talked about how much fun it is for drivers to come to Homestead, “The track is slick with lots of tire fall off and there are lots of lines you can take. For me, the fact that the turns are symmetrical, the same all the way around, makes it easier to run right up next to the wall.”
Last year, on his way to the Championship, Elliot finished 2nd at HMS. In last Sunday’s race Elliott, who started on the pole, dominated early. He won the first stage and would go on to lead 44 laps. After losing track position back to 14 during one of the late race cautions and restarts he worked his way back to 4th when a spin in turn six dashed his hopes for victory. Ultimately, Christopher Bell in the Joe Gibbs Racing number 20 won the race with the 22 of Joey Lagano finishing second.
