Set for Friday, Feb. 19, exciting race to kick off a three-event, sunny Florida weekend that will also consist of NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 20, and Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, Feb. 21.
NASCAR announced its 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule today, and the series’ second stop of the year on Friday, Feb. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will kick start a much anticipated tripleheader weekend of NASCAR action.
For the first time in history, the 1.5-mile venue will play host to all three of NASCAR’s top-tier national series in the month of February. In addition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event, Homestead-Miami Speedway, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, will also play host to a
NASCAR Xfinity Series event on Saturday, Feb. 20, followed by the Dixie Vodka 400 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Feb. 21.
The trio of Homestead-Miami Speedway races will mark two consecutive weeks of racing in the state of Florida as the season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway the week prior, headlined by the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.
For the full ’21 NASCAR Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series schedules, visit www.nascar.com.
Fans wishing to attend the 2021 Dixie Vodka 400 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway can take advantage of early access pre-sale that includes multi-day packages.
For information visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or call (866) 409-RACE (7223).
For NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races, children 12 and under are admitted free in select grandstands. In addition, tickets to the Dixie Vodka 400 are available by phone or online for the general public, and start at $35 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger.
Homestead-Miami Speedway has been hosting the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since the second year of the track’s existence in 1996 when Dave Rezendes won his first career triumph.
Homestead-Miami Speedway served as the first venue to have guests back to the track earlier this year with local military personnel attending the Dixie Vodka 400 on June 14 - as part of NASCAR’s return to racing.
In addition, the track held a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, won by Kyle Busch, during the weekend.
With the February weekends at Daytona and Homestead-Miami in 2021, it marks the first time since 1952-54 that the NASCAR Cup Series season has opened with the first two events in the state of Florida. In both ‘52 and ‘54, the first three events kicked off the season in Florida – Palm Beach Speedway, the DAYTONA Beach/Road Course and Speedway Park in Jacksonville. The ’53 season began at the Palm Beach track followed by road course at Daytona. All three of the venues are no longer in existence.
Start times and television networks for NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races will be also announced at a later date. Fans can keep up with all the happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway, which was founded by Miami businessman, racing enthusiast and philanthropist Ralph Sanchez, is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. In 2019, NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend for the 18th consecutive year (2002-19). In 2020, Homestead-Miami Speedway commemorated its 25th anniversary in 2020, hosting four NASCAR races over two days – June 13-14 – capped by the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, June 14. In 2021, the Dixie Vodka 400 will move to the second race of the NASCAR Cup season on Sunday, Feb. 21, the weekend after the season-opening DAYTONA 500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.