College students nationwide will have the chance to compete at Daytona International Speedway - virtually that is.
National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR®) and NACE Starleague, the largest collegiate esports league in North America, announced the launch of the eNASCAR College iRacing Series, bringing competitive sim racing to more than 500 colleges and universities nationwide.
More than 10,000 students will have the option to compete in the eNASCAR College iRacing Series through NACE Starleague, which was established in 2021 as a strategic partnership between the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and CSL Esports, a Playfly Sports Company.
The 2022 season opens on Thursday, February 24 with the Playfly Sports 30 race at Daytona International Speedway. Qualifying takes place now through Monday, February 21. The top 40 students who post the fastest qualifying times will advance to the race with the eNASCAR Scholarship Fund awarding the highest finishers a combined $50,000 in scholarships throughout the calendar year.
Students will compete with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series vehicles emblazoned with their school branding. Competition will be led via iRacing.com, the official simulation partner of NASCAR, which provides one of the top online racing simulation portals and features officially-sanctioned, laser-scanned replicas of race tracks around the world.
For more information or to register, visit
www.enascar.com or www.cslesports.com.
2022 eNASCAR College iRacing Series Schedule
Spring
• Daytona International Speedway
Qualifying: February 7 - 21
Race (60 Laps): February 24 at 8 p.m. ET
• Charlotte Motor Speedway
Qualifying: March 7 - 21
Race (80 Laps): March 24 at 8 p.m. ET
• Watkins Glen International
Qualifying: April 10 - 24
Race (30 Laps): April 27 at 8 p.m. ET
Fall
• Four-race schedule to be released at a later date
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.