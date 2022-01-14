Fans Got a ‘Free’ First Look of Most Anticipated Cars in the History of the Sport, Which Make Points Debut in Feb. 20 DAYTONA 500
During the first of a two-day test session, nearly 20 NASCAR Cup Series teams took advantage of the track time, which began at 12 noon and finished under the lights at 8 p.m.
Fans, who were admitted ‘FREE’ into the venue, witnessed the machines that will bring the ‘stock car’ look back to NASCAR with tight, pack drafting and single car runs.
Five former DAYTONA 500 Champions were on hand - Denny Hamlin (2016, 2019, 2020), Austin Dillon (2018), Joey Logano (2015) and Michael McDowell, along with two-time DAYTONA Champion Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who was testing for Hendrick Motorsports. Some of the others included former Coke Zero Sugar 400 Champions’ William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., along with Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton.
Fans were able to see the cars on the track from both Frontstretch seating at the Axalta Injector as well the infield UNOH Fanzone. Wednesday’s test will be closed to the public.
The Next Gen car, a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry, is designed to give the drivers greater control. It will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR with the new Toyota TRD Camrys, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s and Ford Mustangs. The cars, which were designed to look like the models available to fans in showrooms across the country, will utilize the latest technology to maximize performance, improve safety and provide incredible racing for fans.
During DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, the Next Gen cars will hit the track in full competition on Thursday, Feb. 17 during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA qualifying races.
For ticket information on the 2022 DAYTONA 500 and the Bluegreen
Vacations Duel races log onto www.DAYTONA 500.com, 1-800-PITSHOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.