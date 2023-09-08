Inter Miami FC signed Leo Messi in mid-July.
Before Leo, Inter Miami had never won a trophy in any competition.
Inter competes in Major League Soccer, The Leagues Cup and the US Open Cup.
Messi’s first seven games wearing Inter Miami’s Pink and Black were in the Leagues Cup. The Leagues Cup is a competition between the top clubs from Liga MX and MLS. The 47 teams from Canada, Mexico and the USA play for the trophy and a spot in the CONCACAF Championship Cup.
Cruz Azul won the inaugural event in 2019, 2020 was Covid cancelled. In 2021, Club Leon took the title. There was no competition in 2022 due to World Cup fixture congestion.
In 2023, Leo Messi made his debut at Cruz Azul and scored the match winner in stoppage time. Leo scored in each of the seven League Cup games including the only Miami goal in the final at Nashville that was 1-1 after extra time and Inter won 10-9 in penalty kicks. Messi finished with 10 goals and 3 assists in the competition and is now the alltime leading goal scorer in the Leagues Cup.
Next up was the US Open Cup, a competition between all American professional soccer teams and clubs from the top amateur organizations. It is the oldest continuous National soccer competition, starting in 1913-14. 100 teams competed in 2023.
Messi’s eighth game was a semi-final US Cup match at Nashville SC. After extra time it was 3-3 with Leo assisting on two of those goals. Inter Miami prevailed 5-3 in the penalty shootout and will host the Houston Dynamo in the final on September 27th. So far, 8 games and 8 wins in 34 days. 10 goals and 5 assists for Leo Messi.
On August 26th Messi made his MLS debut at the NY Red Bulls. Miami won 2-0 and Messi scored in the 89th minute.
On August 31st, Inter was back at home against Nashville and in a very uninspiring contest the teams split the points with a 0-0 result.
On September 3rd, Miami headed across the country to take on the MLS champion, LA Galaxy. Messi’s side took it to the champs and came away with a 3-1 road win. Messi assisted on two of the goals.
To date, IM has 10 wins and a draw in Leo’s 11 appearances. Leo has 11 goals and 7 assists.
Nine Eastern Conference teams make the MLS playoffs. Currently DC United is ninth with 33 points in 27 games played and 7 left. Inter Miami has 25 points with 25 played and 9 left.
If Miami wins the two games in hand they would only be 2 points behind with 7 to play. It could happen!
Miami’s next game is at home on September 9th against Sporting Kansas City.
Messi and eight teammates will miss the game. They all have been called up to play for their home countries in World Cup Qualifying competition.
Messi’s Argentina play Ecuador on Sept. 7th and Bolivia on Sept. 12th. Upcoming matches are at Atlanta United on Sept. 16th, Toronto on Sept. 20th, at Orlando City on Sept. 24th and the aforementioned US Open Cup final on Sept. 27th.
It’s been a blessing watching Messi play ‘the beautiful game.’ Leo has been climbing mountains his entire life, who’s to say he won’t reach a couple of more summits before seasons end.
Que esten todos bien y Ir Inter Miami.
