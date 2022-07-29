Monroe County Project Management and Monroe County Solid Waste helped offset costs associated with disposal fees for a Ghost Trap Rodeo organized by the nonprofit Ocean Aid 360. Ocean Aid 360’s mission is to help improve the quality of Florida’s water by removing harmful derelict traps, also known as ghost traps.
The event lasted three days and included 11 local boat captains hired to collect the ghost traps in the waters off the Florida Keys.
Project Management became involved to meet environmental mitigation requirements associated with the recent sand renourishment project at Higgs Beach in Key West and agreed to collect 45 derelict lobster traps from the waters near the beach.
The captains collected more than 700 lobster and stone crab ghost traps through an FWC permit. Ocean Aid 360 weighed and documented all marine debris for reporting purposes.
Monroe County used grant funding to offset some of the dump and disposal fees for the rodeo. Monroe County Marine Resources also participated in the coordination of the event.
To learn more about the nonprofit Ocean Aid 360, www.oceanaid360.org.
