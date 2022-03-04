UF/IFAS Monroe County Extension Service will co-host a Green Industries Best Management Practices (GI-BMP) Training with Broward County Extension virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, March 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration cost is $10.
Who should attend: landscapers, groundskeepers, municipal personnel, any green industry professionals, and those making or supervising commercial fertilizer applications.
Pursuant to Florida Law SB494: all commercial or for hire fertilizer applicators, or anyone supervising fertilizer applications, is required to have a limited fertilizer certification through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).
In order to receive a certificate, applicants must first attend a GI-BMP training class.
CEU’s will also be offered for pesticide applicators, certified arborists, landscape inspectors, and members of the Florida nursery grower’s association.
The GI-BMP program was created in response to concerns about water quality issues across the state. The program educates citizens and green industry on ways to reduce non-point source pollution due to leaching and runoff frompesticides and fertilizers; in addition to reducing water consumption in the landscape.
Please register with the UF/IFAS Extension Service at Monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or (305) 292-4501 or by following the link below.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-industries-best-management-
practices-gi-bmp-english-tickets-
