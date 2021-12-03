On The Hook Marine Services, LLC is now providing free mobile pump-out service to vessels anchored throughout the Florida Keys in specific service areas from Key West to Key Largo. This service is being provided with
funding and management by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection through at least June 2022.
Sewage discharges from vessels are prohibited within the boundaries of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Participation in this free service assists anchored boaters in complying with the no-discharge regulation and the Monroe County Proof of Pump-Out requirement. Boaters interested in viewing service area maps and receiving pump-out service can register at
onthehookmarine.com or call 305-833-1978.
In addition, several shoreside pump-out stations are also available throughout Monroe County. A list of available facilities can be found at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.
