FOOTBALL: As in many great mystery books and movies the result of all five 2021 UM ACC football games has not been known until the very end. No conference game this year has been decided before the final possession. The Heart Attack Hurricanes or Cardiac Canes now (5-4,3-2), have for good or bad, provided sixty minutes of intense interest over these ACC encounters.
This past Saturday the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6,2-5) visited Hard Rock Stadium as 10 point underdogs yet the game script was no different than the previous two games against top 20 opponents.
Miami took a 14-0 lead on their first two possessions with Tyler Van Dyke TD passes to Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo.
As has been the case this season the Canes had trouble handling success. Poor tackling again came back to bite the Canes as they gave up TDs on a 71 yd Jordan Mason and 29 yd Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for a 14-14 tie
before falling behind 21-17 at halftime on a 40 yd fumble return TD by the Yellow Jacket’s Jaylon King.
Miami took the lead back 24-21 on their initial second half drive when a 2 yd Jaylan Knighton rushing TD followed a 60 yard Van Dyke to Rambo bomb.
Tech came right back taking a 28-24 edge on a Jeff Sims to Gibbs 50 yarder closing out the third quarter scoring.
The fourth quarter began with an Andres Borregales FG bringing Miami within one 28-27. Miami went ahead with 10:27 left on a Van Dyke to Key’Shawn Smith 15 yd pass.
It was now 33-28 and up five, the Canes rightly attempted a two point conversion pass. The Van Dyke to Will Mallory pass was intercepted by Juanyeh Thomas who took it 100 yards for a 2 point safety closing the UM lead to 33-30.
Miami’s defense then came up strong holding Ga Tech to 10 yds on 12 plays over their next three possessions. When UM punted with just over a minute to go Tech had possession with a chance to win or tie.
Starting on their own 17 Sims hit Adonicas Sanders for 31 but the play was reversed as replay showed Sims knee hit the ground as he caught the low snap.
Instead of Tech having a first down near midfield with 0:42 it was 2nd &16 on the 11 with 0:39. From there UM held on downs and secured the victory.
Van Dyke was 22-34 for 389 yards and 3 TDs. He was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. He also joined Bernie Kosar as the only UM QBs to throw for 325 yards or more in three consecutive games.
Rambo had 210 receiving yards, the second highest in Miami history behind only Eddie Brown’s 220 against Boston College in 1984. Rambo was named ACC Receiver of the Week. Knighton carried the rock 32 times for 162 and a TD.
On D, freshman Avantae Williams had his first interception. Kam Kinchens led with 6 tackles while Tyrique Stevenson,Gilbert Frierson, Waynmon Steed and Corey Flagg Jr. all had five.
Next up at Florida State (3-6,2-4) at 3:30 Saturday on ESPN.
BASKETBALL: Tuesday, 11/9, was opening day for NCAA basketball and both the Women’s and Men’s teams made their debuts at the Watsco Center.
At 4:00 the women hosted Jackson State and prevailed 72-67 in a hard fought contest.
The highlight was coach Katie Meier
becoming the winningest basketball coach at UM with 304 wins surpassing her immediate predecessor Ferne Labati’s 303 from 1988-2005.
Jackson State has a big and experienced team and it took a great team effort to get Coach Katie the record.
Kelsey Marshall led the scoring with 19 points including 5 threes. Maeve Djaldi-Tabdi and Lola Pendande both added 12. Naomi Mbandu had 8
rebounds and Mykea Gray 6 assists in the team win.
The men faced Canisius at 7:30 and made it a sweep prevailing 77-67 over the Golden Griffins.
It was the Kam and Sam show as Kam McGusty with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals led the backcourt while Sam Waardenburg added 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks without a turnover up front. Anthony Walker added 14 points, 3 blocks and incredible effort and looks to be a much improved, ready for prime time contributor. Transfer Charlie Moore added 13 in his first Miami appearance.
The potential is there for both squads.
Time will tell if needed improvements are made and NCCA bids might be justified this year.
The jury is still out.
