The Miami Hurricanes are 1-0 after a 38-3 victory in what’s been dubbed the “Confusion Bowl”.
The Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks were the visitors, ergo, the confusion.
The Canes dominated the visitors in every possible way. The Red Hawks had the ball ten times, they punted on six possessions, turned it over on downs three times and managed a field goal for their only score. The Canes scored four TDs, made three FGs, punted twice and had an interception before running out the clock to end the game.
The Hurricanes physicality, intensity and focus stood out all evening. This was nothing like last years 5-7 team.
The Canes ran 36 times for 250 yards and 3 TDs, a 6.9 yd per carry avg. Henry Parrish Jr. (9/90/10.0/1 TD), Mark Fletcher Jr (9/76/8.4/1TD), Ajay Allen (9/47/5.2) and Don Chaney Jr (8/38/4.8/1 TD) shared the rock on the ground. Tyler Van Dyke was 17-22/201/1 TD/1 Int). Colbie Young led the receivers with 4 catches for 79 yards including a 44 yd reception for a TD on the game’s opening drive.
Xavier Restepo had 5/68 and Jacolby George added 6 for 56. The OL was outstanding. No sacks allowed, No UM plays for negative yards. LT Jalen Rivers, LG Javion Cohen , C Matt Lee, RG Anez Cooper, RT Francis Mauigoa and TE Cam McCormick were all outstanding.
The Canes held their playbook back. There was no vertical attack. Canes Nation will be sure to see downfield throws next Saturday afternoon. It was a complete defensive effort.
The Ohio Miami ran the ball 25 times for 51 yards. They passed 24 times for 164 yards and were sacked 3 times for 16 yds. The Red Hawks were 2-12 on 3rd and 0-3 on 4th downs. All this is well and good.
The Canes exceeded expectations but the bottom line is they won a game they were supposed to win.
Miami will be heavily favored to defeat Bethune-Cookman at home in game 3 on September 16 and at Temple in game 4 on Sept. 23rd.
The ‘Big One’ is Saturday at 3:30 against the #23 Texas A&M Aggies,(1-0). Like Miami, the Aggies are coming off an extremely disappointing 5-7, 2022 season. The Las Vegas line opened with the Ags as a 4.5 favorite.
The Canes had an announced attendance of 49,024 Friday night. Let’s hope all 64,992 Hard Rock seats are filled for the A&M game.
Jimbo Fisher, who coached FSU from 2010-2017 and won the National Championship in 2013, leads the visitors. Bobby Petrino who has had head coach stints at Louisville, Arkansas and the Atlanta Falcons takes over as the Ags Offensive Coordinator, and his offense was locked and loaded last weekend as his charges showed no mercy in revenging A&M’s last season loss to the New Mexico Lobos.
The Lobos were drubbed 52-10 but walked away from College Station with a $1.6 million dollar check for showing up!
New Ags QB Conner Weigman threw for 236 yards and 5 TDs to WRs Evan Stewart (2) and Noah Thomas (3).
Stewart and Thomas combined for 14 catches and 189 yards to go with those 5 TDs.
A&M scored TDs on each of its first five possessions. Miami Central’s Amari Daniel’s was the Ags leading rusher with 51 yards on 7 carries.
The A&M offensive line is known as “The Maroon Goons.” They are big, very big and it will take new UM defensive coordinator Lance Guidry’s full bag of schemes to counteract their bulk. Miami OC Shannon Dawson was wise in keeping his playbook in the dark last week as all it took was proper execution of a vanilla game plan to prevail against the Miami pretenders.
I’m confident we will be seeing Miami’s real speedsters, Tyler Harrell and Ray Ray Joseph Saturday afternoon.
“Played a lot of guys tonight and played a pretty solid brand of football.” a pleased UM Coach Mario Cristobal said. “Certainly proud of the way our defensive guys came out and put a lot of pressure on their offense and got us some pretty good field position early.”
“The second half, we just started to methodically take over the football game. I’m proud of the offensive and defensive lines. I felt they controlled the line of scrimmage for the majority of the game. They make it difficult with their angles, with their leverage, and with their numbers in the run game. They sure bring a lot of pressure, and our guys did a decent job. The defensive line put a ton of pressure on their guys.”
A win Saturday will bring Messi-like excitement to Coral Gables and a most likely top 25 ranking in the polls. Win or lose, the Canes will almost certainly enter conference play 4-0 or 3-1.
A hard fought competitive loss would be disappointing yet acceptable. This is year two on a climb to a place in the top tier of the college football landscape. Canes Corner has felt from the beginning that a five year rebuild is what it takes.
Having witnessed Coach Cristobal in person often over the last couple of years Canes Corner believes if Mario C can’t do it, it ain’t ever gonna get done.
Patience and Faith, Canes Nation.
Come January it will be 50 years since the Dolphins lifted the Super Bowl Trophy and Fish Fever is rampant. Coach Cristobal is the man for the return to Hurricane glory. Fill Hard Rock and support the Canes.
Last week I said I’d be predicting game scores every week. Last week Miami was favored by 17 and I predicted they would win by 28. They won by 35, but on the sage advice of local sports guru and my volunteer proofreader, John Pavone, I’m quitting while ahead.
I fear that even an idiot like myself might be on the correct side of a few bets and some poor soul might bet my picks and lose a shackle or two. I can’t be part of that possibility.
Well, that’s that. Be well all and go Canes!
