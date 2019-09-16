Super Bowl LIV Legacy Projects to break ground; Host Committee Initiatives & Partnerships continue to develop.
he start of the NFL’s 100th season marks the official countdown to Super Bowl LIV, and with it the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee (MSBHC) ramps ups efforts to further engage the community around South Florida’s record-breaking 11th Super Bowl with the launch of Legacy Projects, and the development of Host Committee initiatives as well as key partnership opportunities for local businesses and organizations.
SUPER BOWL LIV LEGACY PROJECTS TO BREAK GROUND ACROSS SOUTH FLORIDA
MSBHC announced today the details of the Super Bowl LIV Legacy Projects – a range of community enhancement projects that create long-lasting impact across the tri-county area funded by a grant from the NFL Foundation and supplemented by the MSBHC with additional public and private donations per
project.
Year after year, the NFL and Host Committee alongside community and civic partners work together to identify projects that improve the surrounding
communities of the Super Bowl host city. South Florida’s Super Bowl LIV Legacy Projects will include the following:
Athletic Field Restoration, Miami Beach Senior High School: In partnership with the Miami Dolphins, City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the Host Committee Legacy Project will bring a new, all-purpose athletic field for the students of Miami Beach Senior High, where Miami Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross played offensive tackle and graduated from in 1958.
Artificial Turf Field Renovation, Gwen Cherry Park and Goulds Park: Miami Dade County, The Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade and the Host Committee will work alongside community partners to renovate the current, turf football fields in Gwen Cherry Park and Goulds Park for the enjoyment of the residents of these respective communities.
Lighted Baywalk Pathway, Biscayne Bay: In conjunction with the Downtown Development Authority, the Miami Foundation and the City of Miami, this Host Committee Legacy Project will provide lighting to Downtown Miami’s Baywalk, a system of public pedestrian pathways along the Biscayne Bay shoreline designed to promote alternative transportation.
The start of the 2019 NFL Season ignites excitement around Super Bowl LIV and with it, MSBHC programs and efforts shift into gear to ensure South Florida delivers a historic Game experience.
Business Connect showcases the talent, professional expertise and work ethic of local diverse suppliers in the tri-county area while taking advantage of possible Super Bowl contract opportunities that come with hosting the game. This 2019 NFL Season kicks off with a final list of vetted vendors and a schedule of Super Bowl LIV Business Connect Workshops, where vendors will have the opportunity to meet NFL contractors, learn insider information on what it takes to do business with the NFL and network with fellow business owners. The first event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at PortMiami. Additional information and future events will be posted on www.miasbliv.com/business-connect/.
Volunteer Recruitment efforts aim to engage and train the 10,000 volunteers who will serve as official Super Bowl LIV ambassadors throughout Super Bowl week (January 25 – February 2, 2020) across the tri-county area. Volunteers will receive a complimentary volunteer uniform kit, including jacket, polo, backpack, hat, water bottle and more. There will be a dedicated center opening later this month to serve as the official Super Bowl LIV Volunteer Headquarters. The Host Committee has received more than 7,000 applications and will continue to engage to recruit through the October 1 deadline. To apply and learn more, visit www.miasbliv.com/volunteer.
Ocean To Everglades (O2E) is a sustainability initiative led by the MSBHC that brings together organizations in South Florida looking to leave a lasting impact in our community while engaging the public in meaningful activities promoting social justice, environmental awareness and education in partnership with Ocean Conservancy, The Everglades Foundation and NFL Green. To learn more or get involved, visit https://www.miasbliv.com/initiatives/.
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES & HOSPITALITY PACKAGES FOR THE NATION’S BIGGEST EVENT
South Florida is preparing to host what is shaping up to be one of the biggest celebrations of the century, and the MSBHC offers local and national businesses, as well as football fans across the country, the opportunity to experience this historic game through sponsorship opportunities, specialty hospitality packages and premium tickets.
For information on sponsorships, suites and tickets, contact Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Vice President of Partnerships and Marketing, Brian Bishop, at (786) 789-2020 or via email at hospitality@miasbliv.com.
The MSBHC brings together our community’s top local business leaders, community representatives, tourism officials and football personnel around a common cause – making Super Bowl LIV a historic experience both for visitors and for locals across South Florida.
