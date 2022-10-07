Homestead-Miami Speedway recently played host to a number of social influencers from Miami for the ultimate “Influencer Experience,” taking high-speed laps around the South Florida racing jewel, which will play host to a NASCAR Playoffs tripleheader, Oct. 22-23.
All were treated to day of either riding or driving in a NASCAR Racing Experience stock car around NASCAR’s Most Competitive 1.5-mile race track. Some strapped themselves in a passenger seat beside a professional driver and got up to speeds over 150 mph. Others got behind the steering wheel and showcased their own talents on the colorful venue.
The social influencer list included Mister Red, ONLY in DADE, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Landwehr, Markos, Carolina Isabella, Adso Alejandro, as well as former NFL and Florida International player Johnathan Cyprien. A host of media was also on hand including the News Leader, and Mayor Steve Losner along with other local elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.