June 8th - 10th, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade
The Miami Heat Dancers and mascot Burnie—along with a wide variety of highly sought after silent auction items—will highlight the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade’s 38th Annual Dolphin Days Family Fishing Tournament (DolphinDays.org), one of South Florida’s oldest family-fun fishing competitions, June 8-10.
Benefitting the Homestead Kiwanis Foundation—one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations—the tournament is co-sponsored by the Military Affairs Council and funds raised will benefit the children of the Homestead-South Dade community, local charities, military families and community service projects.
The tournament begins June 8 at 6 p.m. with the kick-off party/captain’s meeting/raffle/silent auction at the Champions Club at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Fishing day is June 10, with weigh-in, dock party and awards at Homestead Bayfront Park, 9698 SW 328th street.
“We are excited about the appearance of Burnie and the Heat Dancers,” said Homestead Councilwoman, former Kiwanis Club president, and Tournament Co-Chair Erica G. Ávila. “This is not only a first for our event but adds to the credibility of the fishing tournament and serves as recognition of our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of children in our community.”
In addition to Burnie and the Heat Dancers, a wide variety of highly sought-after prizes will be available in the silent auction part of the event. These include:
• Two autographed Miami Dolphins football helmets, including one signed by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Estimated value of the Tua helmet, $500.
• An Interval International ‘Dream Week’ at any of more than 3,000 resorts in Interval’s exchange network in 90 countries around the world. Estimated value, $1,800.
• Four premium seats to a Miami Heat home game plus parking. Estimated value, $600.
• A five-day, four-night stay at world-famous Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic. Estimated value, $3,400.
• Four baseline reserved tickets to a Miami Marlins home game. Estimated value, $100
• A three-day, two-night stay at luxurious Star Island Resort in Kissimmee, only minutes from Central Florida’s most popular attractions. Estimated value, $450.
Early bird tournament entry fees before June 1 are $350 for up to four anglers, with each additional angler costing $100. After June 1—and up to 8 p.m. the night of the Captain’s Party—entry fees are $450 a boat and $125 for additional anglers. In keeping with the tradition of the event, kids and active/reserve military fish for free.
In addition to boat entries, a variety of sponsorships are still available.
For further information about entries or sponsorships, email DolphinDays.org or contact Ávila at 786.444.6133.
