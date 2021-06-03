Opportunity slipped through UM’s fingers this week.
After eventual tournament champ Duke’s 9-1 win over FSU Wednesday Cane’s spirits were high. Friday’s scheduled game against the Noles was now meaningless.
The winner of Thursday’s UM-Duke game would advance to the semifinals. The Canes, having swept the Blue Devils over the first weekend of
April by scores of 3-1, 11-5 & 7-1 went into Thursday’s matchup on a high note.
Duke’s starter Jack Carey and Miami’s Jake Smith were locked in a pitcher’s duel over the first five scoreless innings.
Miami broke through in the sixth when Christian Del Castillo led off with a double and scored when Yohandy Morales followed with a double of his own. Morales moved to third on an Alex Toral groundout to the right side and scored when he beat the throw home on Raymond Gil’s grounder to short putting Canes up 2-0 after six.
Smith was brilliant through five. He gave up 2 hits with 6 K on 65 pitches, yet was lifted for Spencer Bodanza.
Social media lit up when Bodanza came out for the sixth with many Facebook, Twitter and Instagram followers questioning Smith’s early exit. Bodanza threw a scoreless sixth.
The Devils opened the seventh with a single and a double before catcher Michael Rothenberg’s 2 RBI single up the middle tied it 2-2. Daniel Federman came in and closed the door getting the last two outs of the frame. Carson Palmquist took the ball and tossed a scoreless eighth.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth Rothenberg was again the hero as he drilled a 1-2 Palmquist fastball over the left field wall for a walk-off game winner. Duke closer Marcus Johnson got the win, shutting down the Canes over the final three frames. Miami stranded 11 runners against Duke, including six over the first four. Eleven strikeouts and a lack of timely hitting again cost Miami.
After the game Head Coach Gino DiMare said, ‘readers, please insert the obvious’.
On Memorial Day, the 64 team NCAA Baseball Championship bracket wasannounced.
UM (32-19) is the #2 seed in the Gainesville Regional and plays Friday 6/4 at 5:00 against #3 seed South Alabama (33-20). At noon Friday host and #1 seed Florida (38-20) opens regional play against #4 seed and AAC Conference Tournament winner South Florida (28-27).
Friday’s early UF-USF game will be televised on SEC Network. The Miami- So. Alabama game will be on the ACC Network. Play goes through Sunday June 6 (June 7 if necessary) in the double elimination format. Hopefully the denouement of UM’s season will not be revealed this weekend as Super Regional and Omaha play remain as possibilities.
Basketball Update - Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty are still awaiting NBA Draft advisory evaluations. They should hear by mid month. Both are eligible to return and UM expects both back for another season.
The Canes cagers will be competing in the ESPN Events International Tournament in the Orlando area November 25-28. The other schools in the eight team field are Alabama, Belmont , Dayton , Drake , Iona , Kansas and North Texas.
Miami has one open scholarship and hopes to add a big to join Sam Waardenburg, Rodney Miller, Anthony Walker and Dang Gak up front by August.
Go Canes !.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.