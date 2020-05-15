The Miami Dolphins have announced their 2020 schedule with the regular season opener at New England on Sept. 13.
The Dolphins’ home opener is scheduled for the following week against Buffalo on Sept. 20.
The remaining eight-game home schedule includes games against the Seahawks, Chargers, Rams, Jets, Bengals, Chiefs, and Patriots.
The road slate also includes games at Jacksonville, San Francisco, Denver, Arizona, New York Jets, Las Vegas, and Buffalo.
Four preseason opponents and locations have been announced, but the dates have not as the Dolphins are scheduled to begin the preseason at Atlanta with home games against Philadelphia and Detroit before concluding at New Orleans.
