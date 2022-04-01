“Ron” and “Rita,” have become internet stars as their lives during the last several months have been livestreamed around the world.
From when they first started building their nest last October to laying their first egg just before Thanksgiving, to the first hatching on New Year’s Day, millions have come to love this amazing eagle family as they raised their two chicks (R1 and R2) to the point where R1 successfully flew from the nest and R2 was ready to follow at any moment.
Then, while looking closely at the livestream, we could see that there was a large quantity of monofilament line in the nest, probably attached to a fish that the parents had brought in for food. Some of the line had wrapped around one of the feet of R2 preventing it from leaving the nest and potentially causing serious injury or death.
It was decided that emergency action was warranted and Lloyd Brown, founder and director of Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, who also happens to be a firefighter/paramedic, contacted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) officials to inquire if a special platform truck could be utilized to get up to the nest to free the eaglet and remove the potentially deadly monofilament line.
Thanks to the incredible cooperation and efforts of the team from MDFR Platform 34, a special platform truck was brought to the site.
The MDFR team was able to get up 85 feet to the nest where we were able to have the eaglet break the line by flying strongly away from us and then take its first solo flight towards independence. Lloyd was then able to remove all of the excess monofilament line to prevent any other entanglements should the eaglets or adults return.
This was an amazing effort and collaboration between Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue that resulted in the prevention of a potential tragedy. Monofilament line presents many dangers to native wildlife and this is just one example. It cannot be overemphasized how important it is that it is properly disposed of and contained when not in use.
After many trials and tribulations, Ron and Rita have successfully raised two chicks to fledge from the nest. It is believed that this is the first time that this pair has been able to do this. In doing so, they have inspired countless people from around the world to better understand these magnificent raptors and in turn, have a better appreciation for them.
— UPDATE —
After the dramatic ascent to bald eagle’s “Ron” and “Rita’s” nest to release their eaglet, R2, from being tangled in monofilament line, things appeared to have worked out well. R2 flew from the nest, breaking the line that had prevented her from doing so previously.
In addition, the team, which included Lloyd Brown from Wildlife Rescue of Dade County, firefighters from MDFR Platform 34 and Ron Magill from Zoo Miami, was able to remove all of the excess monofilament line that remained in the nest. Our hope was that since R2 was able to fly away so well that she would continue the normal fledging process and eventually go out to start an independent life of her own. We assumed she would likely stay around the nest for at least a few days while Ron and Rita watched over and occasionally bring her food as they have been doing with R1 who fledged (left the nest) on his own earlier.
Then, Lloyd received a call that R2 was seen in the backyard of house located a short distance from the nest and it appeared that there was still a significant amount of monofilament line attached to her foot.
Lloyd drove to the home and was successful in catching R2 with a net and confirmed that there indeed was still significant line attached to her. He was able to successfully remove all of it and fortunately, there was no serious injury as a result.
However, it was decided that because R2 had been through quite a bit and perhaps was disoriented, it would be best to monitor her overnight to ensure that she had recovered and then return in the morning to the nest tree with the intention of placing her back in the nest.
Once again, we called on the services of the team of firefighters at MDFR Platform 34 to meet us at the nest sight as they had the only platform truck in the county capable of reaching the nest 85 feet up in an Australian pine tree.
The challenge was going to be placing R2 back in the nest in a manner where she would not just fly away in a panic and perhaps become disoriented.
Lloyd carefully held her as he removed her from the sky kennel, placed a towel over her head, and was joined by Ron Magill and firefighter Adam Stone in the bucket of the platform truck to slowly ascend to the nest.
As they reached the nest, firefighter Stone skillfully positioned the bucket next to it and Lloyd gently placed R2 into the center of the bowl. He then slowly let go and R2 spread her wings, looking around relatively calmly as the team quickly descended.
Fortunately, R2 remained in the nest and shortly after the team was back on the ground and packed up, Rita flew in to be alongside her eaglet. This was an incredibly positive outcome to a situation that could have had much more serious consequences.
