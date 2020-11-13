Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is excited to partner with the Miami Dolphins for the Junior Dolphins Virtual Football Camp Library for kids. The online virtual camp allows the community’s children to enjoy a unique experience and continue cultivating their love of football, from the safety of their homes.
The football series joins other Miami-Dade County Parks virtual camp offerings, providing children in South Florida with recreational options to enjoy throughout the County.
Many tackle and flag football leagues did not compete this year because of COVID. This partnership with the Miami Dolphins allows kids to stay active and play football. The camp sessions are fun and engaging and enable South Florida youth to play football in the safety of their home.
Visit juniordolphinsfootball.com/virtual/ to participate.
“Miami-Dade County Parks is thrilled to team up with our longstanding partner the Miami Dolphins to expand our virtual camp program offerings with exceptional football content,” said Miami-Dade Parks Director Maria I. Nardi. “They share in our commitment to providing more great recreation and sports opportunities that increase the health, well-being and resiliency of youth in our community.”
“The Miami Dolphins recognize the need for our South Florida youth to stay active, safe and healthy during this time,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations and Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. “Our virtual camps are taught by Dolphins alumni and provide participants with an opportunity to improve their football skills and learn the game in a new way.”
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of 278 parks and 13,769 acres of land. It is one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world and focused on Placemaking, Health and Fitness and Conservation and Stewardship.
