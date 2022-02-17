Work is nearing completion on several Miami-Dade County Parks in the South Dade area.
At Sgt. Joseph Delancy Park (14450 Boggs Dr., Miami), a replacement playground is almost complete. This playground is nature-based and is geared for everyone, of all different physical abilities. The playground is built of natural elements and will offer a pleasant place for children to play. The cost of this project is approximately $700,000.
At South Dade Park (28151 SW 164th St., Homestead), there is a full playground replacement project that is nearing completion. This playground will also be geared toward children of all abilities and offer a comfortable play environment. It will cost about $538,000.
Modello Park (28450 SW 152nd Ave., Homestead) will also have a full playground replacement for children of all abilities. The cost will be about $500,000.
The Larry and Penny Thompson Park (12451 SW 184th St, Miami) has seen major renovations to its RV campground.
The first phase has been completed and the second phase has begun. This
includes new parking pads and a full renovation of bathrooms.
Joe Cornely, assistant director of planning, design and construction for Miami Dade is pleased with the development of the Parks and believes they will serve the residents well.
