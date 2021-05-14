For the first time since 2014, Miami Dade College’s (MDC) baseball team has been crowned state champions after defeating Sante Fe College over the weekend. MDC Sharks won the state championship at the 2021 FCSAA State/NJCAA Region 8 South Atlantic District Championship.
With this victory, the Sharks advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament May 29 - June 5 in Grand Junction, Colorado.
In addition, five Sharks were named to the All-Tournament team: second baseman Erick Orbeta, third baseman Sujel Arias-Auzon, outfielder David Crawford, outfielder Jose Crisostomo Bock, and pitcher Jose Pichardo. Orbeta also received the Bob Zelinski Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament Award and Head Coach Adrian Morales received the FCSAA Coach of the Year award.
MDC’s Department of Athletics prides itself in the sponsorship of academic development and the promotion of sports. MDC teams have earned a total of 35 NJCAA national titles. It’s student athletes have succeeded everywhere from the professional playing field to the board room.
