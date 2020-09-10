This couple was from Miami and they were not injured when at approximately 4 PM on Sunday in North Key Largo near Manatee Bay their 21 foot Catalina sailboat sank during fast-moving storms that went through the area. The Couple was brought on board the FWC Patrol Vessel and brought back safely to shore and checked out. Commercial salvage has been called to assist in recovery of the sailing vessel.

 FWC

