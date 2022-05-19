The past week started very well for Hurricane Baseball but ended disappointingly.
Miami (37-14,18-9) was ranked 5/6 in most polls going into the week and are now 8/9 and likely need three wins in their last four regular season games to earn a coveted No. 8 or better seed in the NCAA Tournament.
On Wednesday, May 11, UM evened the season series with UCF with a 16-10 win.
The Canes were up 15-6 after five. CJ Kayfus led the offensive onslaught going 3-4 with 3 runs , 3 RBI and a HR. Max Romero Jr. was 3-5 with 4 RBI. Jacob Burke was 3-4 and Zach Levenson who hit a Grand Slam in the bottom of the first that erased a 3-0 deficit was 2-3 with 5 RBI.
Five pitchers shared the night’s work and had a combined 15 Ks.
Miami was on the road in Tallahassee for the weekend to take on the FSU Seminoles (32-18,15-12). Friday night was rained out so they played two on
Saturday.
Always reliable Carson Palmquist (8-3) started the afternoon game and went 6.0 giving up only 5 hits and zero earned runs for the 8-2 win. Gage Ziehl had 6 Ks in 3 innings of relief. Yoyo Morales was 2-5 with a HR. Dominic Pitelli was 3-4. Dorian Gonzalez Jr. was 2-4 with 2 RBI and Homestead’s own Ariel Garcia had 3 RBI and a HR.
Things looked great going into the Saturday night contest but nothing went Miami’s way in the final two of the series as they dropped both by identical 6-4 scores.
Both Karson Ligon (6-4) Saturday night and Alejandro Rosario (2-3) threw well enough to win but had bad luck. Ligon was the victim of a few softly hit balls that fell in for hits that well could have been outs. Rosario suffered 3 unearned runs in the loss Sunday afternoon. Relief pitching was excellent in both losses.
On Saturday night four relievers combined for three scoreless innings.
On Sunday three relievers had 9Ks in four scoreless frames.
Next up, FGCU (31-20) on May 17 and No. 14 Notre Dame (31-11, 15-9) Thursday, Friday and Saturday May 19-21. The ACC Tournament runs Tuesday, May 24 - Sunday May 29. All teams learn their “Road to Omaha” fate at noon Monday, May 30.
The selection show will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Regional play runs June 3-6. Super Regional play is June 10-13. The College World Series , “Omaha,” starts June 17 and the best of three finals start Saturday June 25.
Let’s hope for a great weekend. Go Canes!
