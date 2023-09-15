As our faithful readers are aware, we here at the News Leader, are on a first name only relationship with Lionel Messi and he will always be Leo in our coverage.
Argentina called up Leo for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador on Sept. 7th and Bolivia on Sept. 12th.
CONMEBOL is the FIFA designated group of the 10 South American nations. In the next World Cup in 2026, hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA, there will be an increase to 48 qualifying nations. In 2026 there will be 6 automatic qualifiers from CONMEBOL and the 7th place finisher will enter a playoff for a spot.
The South American sides play the most grueling competition in FIFA qualifying as each of the 10 nations plays the other 9 twice.
The Ecuador game was the first of 18. Argentina won 1-0 with a goal by Leo in the 78th minute the winner.
Leo was given a well deserved rest against Bolivia.
Inter Miami hosted Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 9th.
With two goals by Leonardo Campana and a third by Facundo Farias in the 60th minute, the home side edged the visitors 3-2 in Leo’s absence.
Next up is a road match against Atlanta United FC on Sept. 16th. Leo’s availability for the match has not been confirmed.
Inter Miami has 28 points in 26 games and are fighting for a ninth place MLS-Eastern Conference finish they need to qualify for the MLS playoffs. Currently, DC United is in ninth with 34 points in 28 games. CF Montreal is in eighth place with 35 points in 27 games.
There are 34 games in the MLS regular season. A playoff spot seemed a near impossibility when Leo joined Inter Miami but is surely a possibility now. Leo and his wife Antonella purchased a Ft. Lauderdale home this week for $10.75 million. The 10,400 sq ft waterfront mansion features 8 BRs and 9.5 baths. There are 2 docks on their 170’ of waterfront.
