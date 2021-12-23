Hurricane Football Nation is finally smiling this month with the hiring of Miami native and two time UM national champion Mario Cristobal as Head Coach.
After 15 years of mediocrity for the storied Miami football program it’s as if the clouds have lifted, skies have parted and the Savior has returned. Only days after his hire, Coach Cristobal, with his first week of recruiting has given great cause for optimism.
On the first day of the early signing period, Wednesday, Dec. 22, Miami inked eight recruits, six from the ESPN Top 300 rankings.
Leading the class are No. 6 rated duel threat QB Jacurri Brown and No. 41 overall player CB Khamauri Rogers. Two four- star South Florida standouts also signed, Miami Central’s LB Wesley Bissainthe and Dillard High’s DE Nyjalik Kelly.
The Canes also added four-star CB Chris Graves, four-star WR Isaiah Horton, four-star S Markeith Williams and three-star CB Jaden Harris on opening signing day.
On Friday the success continued with the announcements that Southern Cal DL Jacob Lichtenstein (6-6,270) has transferred to Miami and that elite TE Jaleel Skinner had decommitted from Alabama and is coming to Coral Gables. Skinner is rated as the No. 3 TE in the nation.
Also on Friday two top 10 National rated players, Edge Rusher Cyrus Moss of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and WR Kevin Coleman of St. Louis, MO St Mary’s have announced they have signed but will not be revealing their choices until January 8 when they play in the All American Bowl. Both have listed Miami as finalists.
A great start for Coach Cristobal and all Hurricane Football supporters.
- - - - - - - - - - - -
There was only one UM Basketball game this week. Both LadyCanes games were canceled/postponed with Covid protocols.
The Men faced Stetson Monday night in their last test before nineteen ACC games complete the regular season.
Miami (9-3,1-0) proved too much for the Hatters (4-7) as the Canes prevailed 82-72 for their fifth consecutive win.
The Canes were led early by Sam Waardenburg with 10 first half points on the way to a 39-26 first half lead.
The lead was extended to 19 in the second half spurred by Kam McGusty’s stellar shooting. Kam had 27 on the night making 9 of 12 from the field including 6 for 8 from downtown.
Isaiah Wong added 16 after a slow start and had a team high +14 for the night.
Charlie Moore had a season high 8 assists and Jordan Miller added 11 boards.
Miami shared and cared for the ball again against Stetson with 20 assists and only 6 turnovers. Both teams were exceptional from the three point line. Miami was 14-29 (48.3%) and Stetson 13-26(50%).
Next up for Miami are three straight ACC home matchups, NC St 12/29, Wake Forest on New Year’s Day and then Syracuse on 1/5.
Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.