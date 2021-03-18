BASKETBALL- Coming off last Tuesday’s 79-73 win over Pittsburgh the Canes took on the Clemson Tigers Wednesday 3/10 in ACC Tournament second round play.
UM had lost both regular season contests against the Tigers and things didn’t look any brighter after Clemson hit 5 of their first 6 three pointers going up 21-9 until Miami fought back taking a 22-21 lead with 7:36 left in the half. Clemson came back going up 36-32 at halftime on 8-17 shooting from downtown.
The 2nd half started with runs. Canes 9-2 going up 43-41 with 15:00 then the Tigers 7-0 up 48-43 12:53 left. Miami took over going on a 16-2 with 2 Anthony Walker threes and Dank Gak blocking , altering shots and slamming two dunks home putting Canes up 59-50 with 7:26.
Tigers roared back to cut the UM lead to 61-59 with 3:27. Canes scored next 4 up 65-59 with 1:36. Still down 6 with 0:41 Clemson scored 5 points in 6 seconds cutting deficit to 65-64 with 0:35.
As he did yesterday against Pittsburgh Isaiah Wong stepped up and hit both free throws with 0:02 sealing the win 67-64 making Miami the first double digit seed to advance to the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.
Canes were led by Wong with 20 and 6 boards , Walker 15 , 6 and 3 steals and Kam McGusty 14 and 4 assists.
No rest for the weary.... up next the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets less than 24 hours later.
Miami’s spirited tournament run ended here with a 70-66 loss to the eventual Champions but they did not go down without a fight. Canes were up 33-29 at the half in this tight matchup that included eight lead changes and seven ties. With only six scholarship players in their third game in a little more than 48 hours Miami ran out of gas in the second half but not out of heart. Down 61-53 with 7:19 left heart took over. McGusty hit a three with 1:17 and UM was within three 66-63. Tech scored then Kam drained another from deep making it 68-66 with 0:31.9 but Canes never got closer.
Our undermanned Miami team can hold their heads high. With obstacles and injuries they never stopped competing at maximum capability.
McGusty led the way with 25 and 7 rebounds, Nysier Brooks added 19 and 6. Zay Wong had 12/2 and 4 assists. Wong finished his Sophomore year as UM’s leading scorer, most three point baskets and free throws made, second in rebounds and assists and tied for the team lead in steals. Both Wong and McGusty were named to the All ACC Tournament Second Team.
BASEBALL - So far...so good. College baseball teams play long and grueling seasons. UM’s 2021 sked includes 50 games , an ACC Tournament , then hopefully NCAA Regional, Super Regional and Omaha play. Monday 3/15 D-1 rankings have Miami #6 nationally behind five SEC teams. That’s #1 vs everyone else!
The Canes are showing continued improvement every week. Strengths are :Friday night starter Freshman Right hander Alejandro Rosario who has been absolutely brilliant in his first four starts, 2-0 , 1.96 ERA, 15 hits , 7 bb and 23 K in 23 innings.
Hitting at the top of the order, Jordan Lala , Anthony Villar, Yohandy Morales, Adrian Del Castillo, Christian Del Castillo and Alex Toral all have on base % above .360 and slugging % over .375. Relief Pitching had been outstanding. Closer Carson Palmquist leads the nation with 5 saves. He has a .000 ERA in 11 1/3 innings giving up only 3 hits and 2 walks with 15 Ks. Middle reliever Anthony Arguelles leads the nation with 4 wins and set up man Ben Wanger has filled his role admirably.
Weak points early on have been poor base running which seems to be improving , struggles against left handed pitching and offense at the bottom of the batting order. Miami is a young team and could be a great team by June.
Last week Canes played their first midweek game against the Florida Atlantic Owls. Jake Garland started and won going six innings giving up only 1 run and 3 hits. Villar had 2 hits and 3RBI and A Del C and CJ Kayfus each had both a double and HR in the 11-2 win that was over early with UM scoring twice in the second and adding seven in the 4th taking a 9-1 lead.
FAU as well as both our other midweek opponents this year FIU and FGCU have strong baseball programs and traditions and will beat UM or anyone else if taken for granted. Wake Forest came down for a scheduled three game series over the weekend that turned into a two game sweep for Miami after Wake opted out of Sunday’s game due to lack of available pitching. On Friday night Rosario consistently hitting 95-96 with his fastball went seven shutout innings giving up only one hit in a 10-0 Canes victory. Both Toral and Villar went 3-4 with HRs Friday. C Del C was 2-4 with 3 RBI. In Saturday night’s win Victor Mederos had a solid outing going 5 2/3 with 7 K. Arguelles got the win and Palmquist the save with 4 K over the last 2 1/3.
Canes were down 3-1 coming to bat in the sixth and Villar again came up big hitting a two run HR to tie then two batters later A Del C added a solo HR putting Miami ahead to stay. First series sweep and fifth win in a row for UM. Villar now hitting a sizzling.438 in ACC play. Outstanding Freshman infielder Morales leads in all games with a .340 BA , .600 slugging average , total bases and is tied for lead in both HRs , triples and hits.Rosario has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week , a well deserved honor. Next up Florida Gulf Coast in Ft Myers Wednesday 3/17 then FSU at the Light 3/19-20-21. Go Canes!
