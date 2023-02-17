The AP and USA Coaches Polls were out midday Monday and Miami (21-5, 12-4) is up to #15 and #13 respectively.
On Monday evening, the Canes were up in Chapel Hill, NC and improved their standing with an 80-72 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-10, 8-7). The Heels were 5.5 point favorites and had 19,907 fans at the ‘Dean Dome’ but all that, even with pre-season Player of the Year Armando Bacot, was not enough to keep the Hurricanes from a fifth straight victory.
Miami’s Jordan Miller played 39:29 of the 40 minutes without a turnover. He was also the game’s leading rebounder with 11 and high scorer shooting 9-14 from the floor, 1-2 beyond the arc and 5-6 from the stripe for 24 points.
Nigel Pack had 23 on 7-11 including 4-6 from deep. Isaiah Wong was great all around scoring 10 with 6 boards, 4 assists and 3 steals.
All that offense was great but it was the defense that delivered the Canes win.
In the first half neither team led by more than six. NC took a two point lead into the last minute of the half before a three-pointer by Pack gave Miami a 35-34 lead at the break.
Miami’s big man, Norchad Omier, was in early foul trouble and finished the first half on the bench without a point or a rebound. An incredible team defensive effort held Carolina to 1-11 (9.1%) on three point shots in the opening frame.
In the second half Miami shot 12-23 (52.2%) from the floor and held the Tar Heels to 14-37 (37.8%) including 4-20 (20%) from deep. Omier grabbed 7 boards and had 5 points including 3 clutch free throws in the second half. Wooga Poplar had 9 and 4 rebounds for the Canes and Bensley Joseph, Anthony Walker, Harlond Beverly and AJ Casey provided invaluable defense.
North Carolina took 31 three point shots. Miami’s defense held them to 5 makes. That was the difference in this game. RJ Davis had 23, Caleb Love 20, Leaky Black 13 and Bacot 12 for the hosts.
When ESPN drew up its schedule of “Big Monday” games I don’t think they expected Miami to take down Duke and North Carolina in consecutive weeks but the Hurricanes continue to surprise us all.
Miami has now won the last 28 games in which they out rebounded their opponents. The Canes are 27-10 over their last 37 ACC Conference games, the best record in the conference over that span.
Next up is at home against Wake Forest on Saturday, Feb. 18th at 2:00 pm. Miami travels to Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 21st at 7:00 pm ESPN. The Canes are then home for their last two ACC contests, Saturday, Feb. 25th vs Florida State at 4:00 pm and Saturday, March 4th vs Pittsburgh at 6:00 pm.
Tickets are only $14 for Saturday’s Wake Forest game in recognition of Miami’s 14-0 home record this season. Come on down!
The Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13) were in Coral Gables on Saturday, Feb. 11th to play the Hurricanes. Miami was favored by 21 but the Cardinals played with heart and pride and gave the Canes all they could handle. It’s not like Miami had a letdown after routing Duke or took Louisville lightly, that will never happen on a team Jim Larranaga coaches. It’s that sometimes a very special talented player has a very special night that inspires his teammates.
El Ellis was that player and teammates Jae’Lyn Withers and Kamari Lands fed off his energy and elevated their games.
Miami got off to a 10-0 lead and no one expected the highly entertaining and competitive game that arose from Ellis’s performance. Behind 17 Ellis first half points Louisville took a 34-33 lead and were up three before the Canes went up 42-41 at the half. Five minutes into the second half Miami went up 60-49 on a Bensley Joseph three but the Cardinals cut the deficit to 74-70 inside five minutes to go.
The Miami staff and players often speak of how the crowd support and noise is so important to their success. It was amazing and very interesting to watch Louisville be so obviousl
Ellis added 16 in the second half for 33 with 5 assists. Withers added 18 and Lands 13 for the night but it was the three players combined 24-37 shooting with 10-18 three pointers that kept them in the game.
Fortunately, Miami was on their game as well. The Canes shot 31-58 (53.4%) and 8-20 (40%) from deep with 20 assists and only 6 turnovers. Pack led the scoring with 22. Both Wong and Omier had 21.
Jordan Miller had 10, 6 boards, 6 assists and 2 steals in the 93-85 Miami win.
The LadyCanes faced #19 Florida State at home on Thursday, Feb. 9th. Miami was down 21-18 after Q1 and the Noles took an 11 point advantage at the break going up 44-33. Things looked bleak but Haley Cavinder took over and put on a second half show. Led by Haley’s 8 Q3 points, Miami cut the deficit to 65-59 with 10 minutes to go.
Haley was not done. Not by a long shot. She doubled her Q3 production with 16 points in the final frame while leading Miami to an 86-82 win. Haley’s 33 points were the most by a LadyCane in more than 10 years.
Jasmyne Roberts had 19, Ja’Leah Williams 14 and Destiny Harden 10. Lola Pendande had 9 boards, 3 assists and 3 blocks without a turnover in the victory.
On Sunday, Feb. 12th Miami (16-9,9-5) took a trip to #9 Duke (23-2, 12-2). The Blue Devils are in first place in the ACC and undefeated at home.
Miami defended well holding Duke to 20-54 (37.0%) shooting from the floor and 5-16 (31.3%) from deep but could not score themselves. Miami led by one 0:19 into the game but never again in the final 39:41. Duke led by 19 at the half, 32-13. The Canes won Q3, 16-12 and Q4, 11-6 but it was not enough. Duke prevailed 50-40.
Reigan Richardson was the only Dukie in double figures with 14. Jasmyne Roberts led Miami with 12 and Haley C. added 10. Lazaria Spearman led all players with 10 rebounds.
It was a tough matchup in a difficult environment and the loss should not hurt Miami’s chances at an NCAA Tournament bid.
Miami hosts Clemson (14-13, 5-10) on Thursday, Feb. 16th then plays at Syracuse (16-10,7-8) at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Feb. 19th, at Louisville (19-8,10-4) 6 PM on Thursday, Feb. 23rd before their regular season finale at home against Virginia (15-11, 4-11) at noon on Sunday, Feb. 26th.
The LadyCanes likely need to win 2 of the last 4 stay in NCAA bid consideration. The ACC Conference Tournament is in Greensboro, NC, March 1-5. Sunday, Feb. 26th is Seniors Day. Tickets are only $5. It would be great to see a big crowd honoring the ladies who have played their hearts out over the last few years.
Baseball is back !
Tonight, Friday, Feb. 17th Miami plays the first of 5 games in the next 6 and 8 in the next 11 days all at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The Penn State Nittany Lions are the opponent tonight at 7:00 pm, Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 1:00 pm.
Stetson visits Tuesday at 6:00 pm, Indiana State Wednesday at 6:00 pm before Dartmouth comes down for a weekend series Feb. 24th and 25th at 7 pm, and Feb. 26th at 1 pm.
Tuesday, Feb. 14th was Media Day. We all were fed and gifted Mark Light Milkshakes before a tour of the new training facility. Next up we were on the patio deck outside the Coaches and administrators offices for interviews with Head Coach Gino DiMare, Associate Head Coach/Pitching JD Arteaga and Assistant Coach/Hitters Norberto Lopez. Then it was off to the dugout for interviews with players. Returning 1B CJ Kayfus, incoming transfer OFs Dario Gomez and Ian Farrow and 3B Yohandy Morales spoke for the hitters. RHPs Gage Ziehl, Alejandro Torres, Ronaldo Gallo and Andrew Walters spoke for the pitching staff.
Not much strategy-wise was revealed. Gomez will lead off and play CF, Farrow will hit in the middle of the lineup as OF or DH.
Kayfus and Morales will hit in 3-4 slots. Ziehl will start Friday and Andrew Walters will be the closer.
There was one thing on all the coaches and players minds. The goal is taking Miami Baseball back to a Omaha to compete in the College World Series.
Come on out to The Light to root the Canes back to Omaha!
Be well all and Go Canes!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.