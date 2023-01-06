The Hurricane Men (13-1, 4-0 ACC) continued to rise in the AP Poll this week. They are now #12 after a 76-65 road win at Notre Dame.
The Purcell Center at the Joyce Pavilion has never been hospitable to visitors, but Miami brought an all-business attitude to South Bend and got the job done.
Miami was on fire early and took a 25-16 edge on 11-17 shooting in the first 10:35. Notre Dame (8-6, 0-3) came right back with an 11-1 run and went up 27-26 with 4:20 left in the half. It was back and forth the remainder of the half and ND took a 34-33 lead into the locker room.
The Canes opened the second half on a 14-4 burst going up 47-38, the Irish whittled the edge to 51-49 before Miami scored the next 9 in 1:34 to go up 60-49 with 8:28 to go. The hosts never got closer than down eight the rest of the way.
Nigel Pack was 8-13 including 5-8 from deep and led scorers with 21. Pack also had a career high 4 steals.
Miami’s defense forced 17 turnovers and scored 25 points off those miscues.
Norchad Omier had 18 points, 7 boards, 2 steals and 3 blocks. His scoring put him over 1000 for his career.
Isaiah Wong scored 15 and went over 1500 points for his career and is now the 11th highest all time scorer at Miami. He also became Miami’s #1 all time scorer in ACC play with 889 points, surpassing Jack McClinton by one.
Jordan Miller added 12 and 8. The defense was the story in this win.
Notre Dame can shoot the three and the focus for the Canes was defending the three point line. Miami is a relatively small team and went smaller in the
second half often playing G/F Miller with Guards Pack, Wong, Bensley Joseph and Harlond Beverly to defend long range.
Pavone said “ Miami played a heck of a game against a great team.”
I’m writing this article on Tuesday for a Wednesday morning deadline.
I was at practice this morning and Head Coach Jim Larranaga said he was very pleased with the continued hard work and improvement in this team.
Omier has a new look for the new year with a sort of cane rows or didi braids. Let’s hope there is no Samson effect here!
I was walking out of practice with Nigel Pack and mentioned Wednesday’s opponent, Georgia Tech will be hungry for a win at home tomorrow night and Nigel corrected me saying, “ Not as hungry as we are.”
I’ll be reporting on the Ga Tech game and the Wednesday, Jan. 11th home game against Boston College in next week’s column.
With students back from holiday breaks, the Watsco Center will be rocking for both the BC game on the 11th and Syracuse’s visit on Monday, Jan. 16th. Come on down and support the Canes. Both BC and Cuse games start at 7:00.
- - - - - -
It was a mixed week for the LadyCanes with a tough home loss and a well earned road win. I sat court-side with local basketball guru John Pavone for the tough home loss against #4 and legitimate national championship contender Notre Dame (11-1, 2-0).
The LadyCanes have had a hard luck season with multiple injuries, never allowing Head Coach Katie Meier to establish a consistent healthy rotation. We were fortunate to witness a glimpse of the future with highly regarded freshmen Kyla Oldacre finally able to be on the floor for 9:05. Miami was plus 10 points in the little time Oldacre was able to play. Kyla will be a force when she is 100%.
Notre Dame has an extremely talented and experienced squad. Guard Olivia Miles, an AllAmerican candidate and the other starters would all be in the rotation for every team in the nation. It was an extremely hard fought and very entertaining game.
ND went up 21-8 early.
Miami scored the last 5 of the 1st Q and was down 21-13. The LadyCanes extended the run to 9-0 with the first 4 of Q/2 but never got closer in the 2nd Q and 41-31 was the halftime score. Miami scored the first 5 of the 3rd Q in 1:09 to make it 41-36 but ND extended the lead to 51-44 with 3:28 in the 3rd.
A Lashae Dwyer layup made it 51-48 with 2:24 in Q3. From that point neither team led by more than three points for the remainder of the game. Dwyer made another layup, for UM’s second 9-0 run of the night, to give Miami its first lead at 53-51.
The quarter ended tied at 53. Haley Cavinder made a three to put UM up 56-53 and it was back and forth from there.
Sonia Cintron’s layup put ND up 66-63 with 1:26 and that was the final score. Miami had four decent looks from deep to tie it in the last minute but none would go down.
Miami had a great defensive effort forcing 22 turnovers including 15 steals but did not shoot the ball well enough.
25-72 (34.7%) from the floor and 2-14 (14.3%) won’t get it done against great teams.
On New Years Day, the LadyCanes (8-6,1-2) traveled to the Petersen Events Center and earned a well deserved win against the Pitt Panthers.
Haley Cavinder was high scorer with 21 including 5 three pointers. Lola Pendande added 18 and Sophomore guard Jasmyne Roberts celebrated her birthday by contributing 15 points and 9 rebounds to the 74-67 win.
Oldacre only was able to play 7:41 but had 7 points on 3-5 and 5 rebounds.
I’ll be at the North Carolina game Thursday night and will report in next week’s column.
Virginia Tech visits on Sunday, Jan. 8th at 1:00 p.m. The Women travel to Georgia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 12th at 8:00 pm and return home to face Wake Forest at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Jan. 15th. Be well all and Go Canes!
