As was noted in my last column, this past week was do or go home time for both Miami Basketball teams. LadyCanes report card first;
The One They Needed
On Thursday March 3, Miami, 17-11, faced Duke, 17-12, in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. The winner would be in a great position for an NCAA bid. The loser would most likely be out of consideration.
UM was down nine, 22-13 after 1Q. At the half, Duke was up 31-27.
The Canes tightened up their defense in the 2nd half holding Duke to 24 after the break.
The 4thQ was all Miami. A 13-2 run midway gave them a lead that was never surrendered as they hit 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch.
Four Canes were in double figures. Destiny Harden and Lola Pendande had 11, Kelsey Marshall and Karla Erjavec each added 10 as Miami prevailed 57-54. The LadyCanes were now in a good but not great spot.
The Icing On The Cake
Thursday’s win earned Miami a Quarterfinal face off against the nations #4 Louisville Cardinals.
Louisville was up 16 early in the 4th Q. With 5:45 left, Louisville hit a jumper to go up 15, 59-44. Ja’Leah Williams made a layup at the 4:29 mark to bring the Canes two points closer.
After a Louisville miss at 4:12 the basketball world was treated to one of the most amazing individual performances in the game’s history. Destiny Harden took over the game with 4:04 left and led Miami to a 61-59 win and a semifinal slot against Notre Dame.
Here is how the 4:04 went. Off a Louisville miss at 4:12, Harden hit a three and it was 59-49.
Louisville turned it over at 3:30 and Harden made a layup off a Williams pass at 3:25 closing to down 59-51. Louisville missed at 2:32 and Harden again got to the basket for a layup off an Erjavec pass and Miami was within six.
With 1:18 left Louisville missed again, Harden rebounded, took it the length of the court, made a bucket, was fouled, made the free throw and it was 59-56 with 1:06 to go.
With 0:43 the Canes forced the Cardinals into yet another turnover and with 0:35 it was tied at 59 when Harden hit a three off an Erjavec pass.
With 01:8 left, UM forced Louisville into a shot clock violation and it was looking like overtime. UM called timeout. Coach Katie Meier drew up a play.
Marshall inbounded to Harden near the right corner and Destiny Harden turned, elevated and released. Nothing but the bottom of the net!
The clock hit 0:00 with the ball in the air and Miami had the win and Harden a place in UM sports lore forever. No rest for the weary. The semifinal against 22-7 Notre Dame was less than 24 hours away.
The Cherry On Top
This one was different. Miami took a 9-0 lead early then ND had a 9-0 spurt of their own in the 2nd Q and it was 26-26 at halftime. The Canes went up 46-40 after the 3rd on back-to-back threes from Marshall and Erjavec but the Irish responded with 6 of the first 8 in the final frame closing within 4.
With 2:55 left ND hit a three and took the lead at 51-50. The LadyCanes came right back with an Erjavec layin and a Marshall three. After an ND miss, Marshall hit 1of 2 at the charity stripe putting her side up 56-51. ND hit a quick three.
Now 56-54, the Irish fouled Mykea Gray and the Senior made one of two.
Now down 57-54 ND missed a three at the end of regulation and Miami was off to the final against #2 NC State.
Eight different Canes scored and eight different players rebounded in the victory. Marshall led with18 including 4 from beyond the arc. Erjavec added 10 with 9 coming in the second half.
The Final
The worn out LadyCanes put up a great fight but the #2 Lady Wolfpack were too much and Miami fell 60-47.
Final Exam Score
A well deserved A + and hopefully a decent seed in the NCAAs!
Men’s Basketball Report
There are no easy road games in ACC Basketball. UM had two away from home in exam week.
At Boston College on Wednesday, March 2 and at Syracuse on Saturday, March 5.
The BC Game
This was essentially an elimination game for Miami. A loss to the Eagles would almost certainly have eliminated Miami from March Madness consideration. The Canes responded with craftsmen like efficiency.
BC went up 2-0 in the first minute and that was their only lead of the game. The Canes had a 9-0 run on the way to a 40-25 lead after 20:00. Miami led by as many as 19 in the second frame. Miami was focused and cruised to an 81-70 win up in Chestnut Hill.
Isaiah Wong led the scoring with 27. Jordan Miller added 18, Sam Waardenburg 16 and Kam McGusty 10.
The Syracuse Game
This was different, very different. Miami led 5-0 but Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim scored the first 10 pointe in a 13-3 run that put the
Orange up 37-23 late in the first half. Syracuse was up 37-26 at half time then scored the first 7 after the break for their largest lead, 44-26.
B Boehein scored inside with 2:29 left for a lead of 10. McGusty hit for two and Charlie Moore for three and The U was down 5 before B Boeheim added two free throws at 1:10 and The Cuse was up 7, 72-65 with 70 seconds left. McGusty made a layup. Moore stole the ball and hit McGusty for another layup and the Canes were within three with 0:46 left.
Syracuse turned it over, Moore missed a three but Miller tipped it in and Miami was down 72-71 with 0:25. Moore stole the ball at mid court on a trap and was fouled on the way to the basket. Moore missed the front end of the one-and-one but Milled tipped the rebound to himself then put it in and the Canes were up one 73-72 with 0:13 to go.
Syracuse missed at 0:06, Miller rebounded and was fouled by Jimmy Boeheim. Miller made both free throws and Miami was up 75-72 with 0:03.
After a timeout, J Boeheim put up a three for the tie that wouldn’t go down and Miami had its second win over Syracuse this season, overcoming 18 point deficits in both victories. Miller ended up with a season high 25 points including 6 in the last 25 seconds. McGusty had 19, Wong 15 and Moore 11 with 8 assists and 2 steals.
Final Exam Score
A solid ‘A’. The two road wins should guarantee Miami a well deserved NCAA bid regardless of what may happen in the ACC Tournament.
The Canes play at 2:30 on Thursday, March 10. Pittsburgh and Boston College play Tuesday. The winner plays Wake Forest Wednesday and Miami will play the winner of Wednesday’s game.
