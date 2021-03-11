In Miami’s last regular season game the Canes hosted the Boston College Eagles Friday night March 5.
Our hoopsters were hungry both to avenge an embarrassing 84-62 loss to BC back in January and to finish the season on a high note before heading off to the ACC Tournament. In a very entertaining contest Miami did not disappoint.
Canes had 15 assists and only 7 turnovers while scoring 14 off the Eagles mistakes. Kam McGusty led the way in Miami’s 80-76 win with 27 points on 9-12 shooting adding 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Nysier Brooks chipped in with 21 and Anthony Walker added 17.
The Hurricanes opened Tournament play against the Pittsburgh Panthers Tuesday afternoon. Miami prevailed 79-73 with a well balanced attack in a very tight matchup. Neither team led by more than 7 in this game that was tied seven times and had thirteen lead changes.
Hurricanes had 17 assists and scored 22 off Panther mistakes while only turning the ball over six times. Canes held ALL- ACC 1st Team Pittsburgh star Justin Champagnie to 11 points on 5-20 attempts. Only four Pittsburgh players scored in a great UM defensive effort.
All five Miami starters scored in double figures and had great point/ rebound/ assist lines. Isaiah Wong 20/2/4 , Anthony Walker 14/9/4 , Elijah Olaniyi 14/6/3 , Kam McGusty 12/6/2 and recently named to the ACC-ALL ACADEMIC TEAM Nysier Brooks 12/6/2. I’m pleased to note Isaiah Wong has been named to the ALL ACC 3rd Team. Next up Miami plays Clemson at 2:30 Wednesday.
LADYCANES
The UM Women opened ACC TOUR-NAMENT play against Virginia Tech Thursday March 4 without their leading scorer Kelsey Marshall who was unable to play with a leg injury.
The Hokies proved too much for short handed Canes going up 24-12 after one and 43-28 at the half.
Miami fought back in the second half but got no closer than 7 on a Taylor Mason three pointer in the fourth quarter. Final was 72-64.
Redshirt Junior Destiny Harden again led Miami with a career high 27 points and 11 boards. Sophomore Moulayna Sidi Baba added added 13 and 8. The team finished 11-11 for the year. Senior Captain Mykea Gray missed the entire year with a knee injury. She was our starting point guard, spark plug and disputed leader. I wish her and our other seniors Kelsey Marshall, Endia Banks and Taylor Mason all the best in their futures while hoping some or all return under the new Covid influenced NCAA eligibility rules.
BASEBALL
The #9 Hurricanes headed up to Raleigh this past weekend to face the NC State Wolfpack. Things did not start well. We lost Friday’s series opener 11-5, striking out 14 times with only 4 hits.
Things improved Saturday with a 6-4 win. Freshman Alejandro Rosario went five strong innings in another quality start and the bullpen shut out the Pack over the last three frames. Anthony Arguelles got the win after pitching a scoreless 7th and Carson Palmquist the save allowing no hits and striking out three in the 8th and 9th.
Miami’s top of the order came through Saturday with our first four batters all with hits and RBIs, Jordon Lala 1/1, Anthony Villar 3/1, Yohandy Morales 1/1 and Adrian Del Castillo 1/1. Freshman1B CJ Kayfus homered and fellow Freshman SS Dominic Pitelli added two hits.
Things got much better Sunday when in another 6-4 win we finally saw signs of Canes Baseball we have come to expect.
After going down 3-0 after five Miami exploded for 5 runs in the 6th with Villar , A Del C and Morales hitting Back to Back to Back Home Runs.
Yohandy added another dinger in the 7th giving him three for the season.
Christian Del C added two hits and scored a run.
Relief pitching was exceptional again. Arguelles threw a scoreless 1 1/3 with 2 Ks getting his third win and Palmquist tossed a clean last two innings with 3 Ks earning his fourth save.
In D-1 Baseball’s weekly rankings Canes (5-4) are now #8.
Next up are FAU Tuesday 3/9, then a weekend series against Wake Forest all at Mark Light.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.