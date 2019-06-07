Former South Dade standout and West Virginia All-American pitcher Alek Manoah was selected 11th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.
"It's extremely emotional to be able to be here with all my teammates, my entire family and the coaching staff," Manoah said.
"It's been a huge blessing for me to see my dreams come true."
Manoah is coming off an impressive junior season earning Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and is a finalist for National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation.
He went 9-4 with a 2.08 ERA in 16 starts, striking out a school-record 144 batters, which ranks fifth nationally.
Manoah was the second pitcher selected in the draft.
The approximate signing bonus value for the 11th pick is $4.55 million. Drafted players have until July 15 to sign with their respective teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.