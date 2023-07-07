A 26-year-old Hialeah, Florida man was given a mandatory notice to appear in court citation Monday after he was found with out-of-season and over-the-limit lobster.
Middle Keys Marine Deputy Willie Guerra was on patrol near the Toms Harbor Channel Bridge when he observed Enrique Pablo Brito Ramos diving without a dive flag. He was found to be in possession of seven out-of-season and one over-the-limit lobster.
He was also cited for having no measuring device, no fishing license, and no dive flag.
Go to www.myfwc.com for information on wildlife regulations.
