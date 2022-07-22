The exciting world of gaming is coming to Miami Dade College’s (MDC) acclaimed Miami Animation and Gaming International Complex (MAGIC) with the launch of Esports, organized video gaming events that can help students develop problem-solving skills and an interest in STEM careers.
MDC Esports is actively recruiting players with tryouts beginning Aug. 12.
The Esports market is experiencing rapid growth with 46 million people in the U.S. projected to be Esports viewers by 2023, which represents a more than a 50 percent increase from 2019, according to reports. The world of
Esports is rapidly increasing across college campuses as well with nearly 200 collegiate Esports programs nationwide and $16 million in college scholarships being offered to gamers in high school.
The MDC eSports team will be comprised of 13 students. a coach and a manager. The MDC team will participate in VALORANT, a competitive, team-based competition where two teams of five players compete against each other in matches of 25 rounds, the team has to win 13 of them to win the game. Each player must select a character, or “Agent,” based on several countries and cultures around the world. Players can choose diverse Agents with different body types, backgrounds, sexualities, and ethnicities. MDC eSports will be broadcasting team matches and scrimmages via Twitch and have a YouTube channel with vlogs, interviews, and match highlights.
MDC Esports is actively recruiting players for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, VALORANT, Rocket League, and other titles. The College plans to compete in RedBull’s Campus Clutch, in addition to NACE, NJCAAE, ECAC and NECC competitions.
To participate, players must be must enrolled at MDC, maintain an average 2.0 GPA, become a member of the MDC Esports Club, and adhere to MDC’s Esports Player Code of Conduct.
For more information about the MDC Esports program, visit https://magic.mdc.edu/esports/.For tryouts and competition information, contact Tyler Normington at 305-237-3233 or tnorming@mdc.edu.
With facilities that mimic the production pipeline from PIXAR Studios, and located at MDC’s Wolfson Campus, the Miami Animation and Gaming International Complex (MAGIC) offers students an intensive, hands-on two-year program to develop skills in modeling, lighting, motion, sound, and storytelling. The program also provides an opportunity to gain command of the technical skills required in today’s highly competitive animation industry.
