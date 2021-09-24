The Mexican American Council was recognized as Partner of the Game at the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES tailgate event at the Hard Rock Stadium. “We are so incredibly humbled by this recognition. As lifelong Dolphin fans, this has been an unforgettable experience for our organization and community. We look forward to many more years and collaboration in creating a stronger community,” said Edward Garza, CEO of the Mexican American Council.
The event included a pre-game celebration and invited Edward Garza onto the field for a gameball presentation with Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.