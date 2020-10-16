It was a beautiful day last Friday for the Military Affairs Council’s (MAC) 51st Annual Golf Tournament held at the Redland Country Golf Club. The day started at 7:00 AM with registration and a box breakfast followed by an emotional opening ceremony and shot gun start. The 24 teams of military and civilian golfers were excited to start the Best Ball event.
MAC Chair Roxanne Jeghers welcomed the crowd and ensured that all had a great day of fun, golf and camaraderie. The Beat the Pro was again one of event’s highlights held by Stephanie Peareth of Girls Golf. Her girls, 14 year old Mia Caraballa and 10 year old Danielle Hernandez displayed their amazing skill levels as they outplayed almost all of the adult golfers!
The members of the MAC volunteered for the many jobs needed to make this a highly successful and smooth event.
The Military Affairs Council (MAC) had its origins in 1955 in the aftermath of World War II and The Korean War era when its predecessor (Civilian-Military Liaison Committee) was formed by the Rotary Club of Homestead for the purpose of encouraging good will between the newly activated Homestead Air Force Base (now known as Homestead Air Reserve Base) and Homestead and other Redland District communities. For over 53 years, MAC has carried out its
mission to assist the military units at the base. The MAC mission has been consistently performed with military, governmental and social entities throughout Homestead, South Miami Dade County, and the northern Florida Keys.
The highlight for the sold-out field of MAC supporters and military service men and women from HARB was the roar from the A-16 fighters that flew over the course twice.
At the luncheon that followed golf, the group recognized the first place winners Robert Facey, Ian Facey, JJ Worton and Frank Jackson.
The next event being hosted by the MAC to continue supporting the military and military families will be Vegas Night on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Redland Country Golf Club, 24451 SW 177 Av, Homestead.
Open to the public and tickets are limited. Contact Roxanne Jeghers, 305-793-8325 or email at RoxanneJeghers@bellsouth.net
