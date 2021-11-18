On Sunday November 14, Homestead and Keys Gate resident Asuka Barkley entered the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run dedicating her effort to her husband, Air Force Master Sergeant CJ Barkley who is currently stationed in Korea. Asuka won the Gold Medal in her division while pushing their two year old daughter Mia in a stroller for the entire 5 K. It was an extra ordinary effort especially appropriate during Veterans Day weekend.

On Sunday November 14, Homestead and Keys Gate resident Asuka Barkley entered the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run dedicating her effort to her husband, Air Force Master Sergeant CJ Barkley who is currently stationed in Korea. Asuka won the Gold Medal in her division while pushing their two year old daughter Mia in a stroller for the entire 5 K. It was an extra ordinary effort especially appropriate during Veterans Day weekend.
2

Another noteworthy performance at the run was from Key Largo’s O’Keeffe family. Mom Melissa, Dad Mic and both their sons, Jack and Henry ran Sunday. The family brought home three Golds and a Silver. A truly remarkable

performance by a community-minded family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.