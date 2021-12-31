As the year comes to a close, it’s definitely been a struggle for most of us in the many rings of our lives.
For Homestead’s Kevin Pedersen, it’s been one more wrestling match; one for which he’s being rewarded again.
Earlier this month, Pedersen received a letter from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma on behalf of the Florida chapter.
His wife was on her way out to meet with her Bible study group for dinner, when Pedersen learned he would be honored with an award for “Outstanding
American” in 2022 for his wrestling achievements and continued career successes.
The achievement literally floored him.
"I was sitting on my butt, on the floor weeping,” said Pedersen.
After thanking his wife of 31 years, Michelle Pedersen however wanted to know why he was doing so, in light of his accomplishment.
“Thank you for being there with me through all this,” Pedersen said, “through all this stuff.”
As a retired DEA agent, there were many nights he was away from home on dangerous missions in places like Colombia, Honduras, and El Salvador, while his wife feared for her own safety here.
“She used to sleep with a gun under her pillow,” said Pedersen.
Since retiring, Pedersen and his wife have been managing the Goodyear Auto Service at 30100 South Dixie Highway for 21 years.
Amidst business struggles brought on by the pandemic, and after losing his mom at the age of 90 about a year ago, Pederson was almost down for the count, when this newest wrestling accolade re-ignited him again.
"Last six months where it was really kind of wearing on me, I was getting tired, and my wife saw it” Pedersen said, “and then man, God just gave me something here.
It’s like the pat on the back saying: keep it up Kevin, keep it up brother, keep it up.”
Decades earlier, as a teenager with an alcoholic and abusive father, Pedersen dove into wrestling as a way to escape his troubled home life.
"I had a lot going on at home and I gave everything to wrestling,” said Pedersen.
And just like his father who was an Iowa state high school wrestling champion, and his uncle who was a national wrestling college champion, Pedersen became an undefeated Dade County junior high wrestling champion, as well as a Florida high school state champion.
It was through these achievements that Pedersen said he found his way.
"I love the sport of wrestling, it was my life, it was my salvation as a young man,” Pedersen said.
Pedersen also noted how this furthered his later successess.
"Wrestling is that core,” said Pedersen. “Give me a champion wrestler, and that person can do anything in life, I believe that.”
Whether it was being given the Administrators Awards twice while with the DEA – something that only 1% of DEA agents ever get once, awarded “Law Enforcer of the Year” by the U.S. Department of Justice, being one of the subjects of the Emmy-nominated ESPN Sport Center documentary “Pin Kings”, and one of the characters in the subsequent book on it “Full Circle” by Chuck Malkus, coaching high school wrestling at Westminster Christian School, or being an inspirational speaker at numerous events, Pedersen showed just how much he could do.
Yet, he has always
remained thankful for the opportunities and his blessings.
"God’s always been good to me, but He’s
always made me work for it,” Pedersen said. “I’m glad He did, He’s always blessed hard work.”
Pedersen continued and said this award further strengthens his faith.
"The Bible says God will never give you more than you can handle,” said Pedersen, “and I think more importantly, He shows up when you need Him, I know He does.”
Pedersen said it’s this sport that has also taught him his greatest lesson.
"Wrestling is a life
lesson,” Pedersen said. ” You got to go out there in front of everybody; you can’t blame it on the tackle, or the guard, or the end, you can’t blame it on the football – it’s just you and the other dude man, in front of the whole world.”
For now Pedersen said, as he told his wife on the evening he received the awards letter, he’s just going to let it set in.
"I’m sorry you're
leaving to go to dinner”, said Pedersen, “ but I’m just going to sit here with my dog and enjoy this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.