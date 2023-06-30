While eyes were on the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers over the past several weeks, South Dade had its own actual champions here recently representing the area in youth flag football.
Following their 7-week season, the Miami Immortals held their older division league Championship Day Finale on June 23 at Harris Field.
The 6-9pm event centered on four boys and four girls teams, with the 17U girls team rising to the top.
Eager to assist with the growing interest in female flag football, Immortals founder Rudy Trevino explained his goals for the team.
“I’ve helped over 160 boys go to college in the last eight years with football scholarships,” Trevino said, “So now I’m taking the same academic planning/life transition planning that I do for the boys and am applying it to girls sports.”
As such, they’ve now been invited by the NFL’s FLAG Football program to take part in the 2023 NFL FLAG All 32 Summer Invitational, and will be representing the Miami Dolphins at this regional tournament.
Taking place in Jacksonville on July 15, the Immortals will then head to Washington DC two weeks later, said Trevino.
Additionally, on July 2, the Immortals will hold their Independence Bowl at Harris Field.
Trevino also talked about how despite other female players in sports like basketball, tennis, and golf, when it comes to football, people are always shocked at how well the girls have been competing.
“There should be no reason to be surprised,” Trevino said. “A lot of these girls grew up watching football with their fathers, or have fathers who play football, or cousins, or whoever – someone in their family has played, they’ve been around it just as long as the boys have.”
Once spectators get over the initial amazement of just how well they play, Trevino discussed how they stack up against their male counterparts.
“They’re just as competitive and they know just as much about football as the boys,” said Trevino.
For more information on the team’s rise and to follow their progress this summer, head over to their Instagram page at Immortals7v7.
