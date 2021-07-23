Eight local youth fighters from Extraordinary Martial Arts participated in the Taekwondo Nationals in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Daniel Villena, a sophomore at Somerset Academy, took home the silver medal in the 15-17 year old age division for fighters over 165 pounds.
Other competitors from the Homestead/Key Largo area included Jayden Lucas, Jaden, Sabrina, Tyler, Elizabeth, and Emily, many of whom were competing in their first nationals event.
“It was an amazing experience,” said Master Xavier Villena, a coach at Extraordinary Martial Arts.
Master Jeff Felton along with coaches Trevor Davis and Paul Caceres were also on hand with the participants.
“The altitude was a factor, it was 121 degrees, which was insane and there was stage fright for new fighters and they were nervous, but they fought the fights of their lives,” Master Xavier Villena said.
Daniel Villena, a 15-year old who stands 5-foot-10, faced a 6-foot-7 fighter in the championship and lost by six points.
“It was a tough fight,” Master Xavier Villena said.
The group is currently training for the upcoming Hero Tournament in Fort Myers on Aug. 28 where they expect to bring 20 fighters to the event.
“They are starting to get ready for the next big competition in Fort Myers,” Master Xavier Villena said. “All of the kids who stayed behind were excited about the outcome and more people from Homestead are signing up to go to Fort Myers to compete and get ready for the next nationals.”
Extraordinary Martial Arts is located at 35202 S. Dixie Hwy, Unit 140, Florida City, FL 33034.
(0) comments
