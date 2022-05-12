Homestead’s Ariel Garcia, a UM Freshman infielder who played at Columbus HS has earned playing time recently and came up very big this past weekend in Miami’s (35-12) sweep of the North Dakota St. Bisons (25-16).
Garcia was 3 for 6 with 4 RBI in Friday night’s 22-0 trouncing. He homered twice in the opener and closed out the scoring with a 434 foot moonshot in the eighth.
On Saturday, Garcia was 2 for 3 and scored three runs. He is now hitting .324 for the season and his bat could well be the missing ingredient the Canes need to reach their goals of winning regional and super regional play for a trip to Omaha.
South Dade HS grad and Freshman infielder Henry Wallen has filled in admirably and has been an integral part of the Canes recent success.
Friday’s starter Carson Palmquist (7-3) tossed six scoreless innings and Jake Garland was flawless over the last three. Jacob Burke and YoYo Morales were both 4-5 on Friday. Burke had two HRs and 8 RBI.
Morales scored 5 runs. Max Romero Jr. was 3 for 4. Dominic Pitelli also homered.
In the first five innings Miami scored 6,5,3,4 and 3 for a 21-0 lead.
Saturday night brought more of the same. Miami was up 10-1 after three in a 16-1 trashing.
Karson Ligon (6-3) was on the hill and went five surrendering the Bisons only run. Ronaldo Gallo went two and both Jordan Dubberly and Rafe Schlesinger an inning in relief. Renzo Gonzalez got the start in RF and was just a double short of the cycle with a 3-5, 2 R, 4 RBI stat line. YoYo again shined going 3-6 with 2 R and 3 RBI including a HR. Burke had another great night going 2-4 with 2 RBI. LF Edgardo Villegas was 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI with a HR. Pitelli also homered.
Sunday brought a very proud and determined North Dakota St. team. Embarrassed by the two lopsided losses they came to play and win on Mother’s Day. And win they well might have if not for that YoYo guy, Yohandy Morales.
In a back-and-forth affair UM was up 1-0 after one. The Bisons took a 2-1 lead after 3 1/2. Miami went up 3-2 after six but the visitors reclaimed the lead 4-3 in the next half frame.
It was YoYo time.
Morales came to bat with two out and two on in the bottom of the seventh. The count was 3-0 when he reached for an outside pitch and drove it toward right field. The ball kept carrying and going right and as it went over the wall it was just foul.
YoYo got every bit of the next pitch, a 3-1 offering, crushing it way over the left field wall. Miami was up 6-4 and that was the final score. The game winner was YoYo’s second HR of the game. For the day he was 3-4 , 3 R, 4 RBI. For the series he was 10-15 with 10 R , 9 RBI , one double and 3 HR. A truly amazing weekend.
For the year YoYo is hitting .346 , leads the team with 11 HR, 51 runs, 16 doubles, 2 triples, 117 total bases and a .632 slugging percentage.
Gage Ziehl (1-1) was credited with the win in relief. Andrew Walters earned his 13th save.
As I write this piece four weekly College Baseball polls have been released. Miami is No. 5 in two and No. 6 in two.
Next up is a midweek test at home vs. UCF.
The Canes are up in Tallahassee for a weekend series at FSU before a return home to finish the regular season against FGCU on May 17 and Notre Dame May 19-20-21.
