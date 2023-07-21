The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone about the upcoming lobster mini-season. Anyone who plans to participate in Monroe County during the two-day season on July 26 and 27 should familiarize themselves with both state law and with local ordinances in the Florida Keys.
“Mini-season is a very popular event, and I want to ensure everyone is aware of the law while enjoying these two days in a responsible and safe manner,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
The Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols at boat ramps, bridges, and on the water. Anyone caught with illegal lobster will be charged accordingly. Deputies will be looking for safety and wildlife violations.
There will be more boats and trailers on the roadways and more traffic in general. Drive carefully. Pay attention to those around you. Be patient. Don’t pass in no-passing zones. Operating a boat while intoxicated is just as illegal as driving a car while intoxicated. Deputies will be watching for this dangerous behavior on the water as well as the roadways.
• Thieves may see mini-season as an opportunity. Remove electronics, fishing, and diving gear from your boat and store valuable equipment somewhere secure.
• You must have a recreational saltwater fishing license and a spiny lobster permit to recreationally harvest lobsters unless you are exempt from recreational license requirements. Information is available at www.myfwc.com
• Rules and laws vary depending on where you are in the Florida Keys and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The website www.keyslobsterseason.com includes videos with safety tips and up-to-date regulations for lobster hunting within the Keys such as daily limits as well as correct harvesting techniques.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.