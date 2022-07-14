College athletes compete year round these days. Here are some tidbits on Canes’ doings over the summer break.
BASEBALL - Yohandy “YoYo” Morales has been named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and is competing for the Red, White and Blue in Haarlem, Netherlands this week. Honkbal Week is Europe’s premier amateur baseball competition and the USA will be joined by Italy, The Netherlands, Cuba, Japan and Curaçao in this year’s tournament.
The Cape Cod and Alaska Baseball Leagues are considered the top two Collegiate Summer leagues and most of last years Miami players who plan on returning for next season are playing in one of the two.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL - The LadyCanes have announced they will be playing Michigan in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge on December 1. Time and TV will be announced at a later date. The USA, Canada, France and Belgium took part in the inaugural Globl Jam Championships in Toronto earlier this month. The competition is for U-23 amateur players. Two Miami Ladies, Sophomore Guard, Lashae Dwyer and Texas transfer Latasha were on the winning side for Canada who defeated France 78-60 in the Gold Medal game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL - The men will host Rutgers on November 30. Five former Canes are competing in the NBA Summer League. Three are starters from this past years Elite Eight squad. Kam McGusty and Charlie Moore are with the Detroit Pistons and Sam Waardenburg is on the Dallas Maverick team. 2020 grad and last year NBL Champion with the Sydney Kings, Dejuan ‘DJ’ Vasiljevic is a Phoenix Sun for the summer. 2018 grad Dewan Hernandez is a Milwaukee Buck after a season in Spain followed a year with the Toronto Raptors and a season in the top Israeli league. Good luck to them all.
FOOTBALL - The 2023 UM recruiting class is now No. 7 with today’s (Tuesday as I’m penning this missive) signing of Linebacker Raul Aguirre of Fayetteville, Ga. Whitewater HS. Aguirre committed to Miami over Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and others. Last weeks article mentioned IMG Academy Edge Rusher Jayden Wayne would announce his commitment on July 11. He did, and is now a Miami Hurricane. The Canes are now No. 9 in both the ESPN and 247 Sports Preseason Polls. That’s all I got for now.
Go Canes!
