Lion Country Safari welcomed a male baby Plains zebra to its herd. The foal and mom are spending quality time together and are visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange section of the safari, along with the rest of the zebra herd. Lion Country Safari is home to largest herd of zebra on record in the United States with nearly 60 zebra under its care.
Plains zebra are listed as Near Threatened with a decreasing population by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Of the three species of zebra (Plains, Mountain, and Grevy’s), the Plains zebra is the most abundant, but all 3 species are in peril due mostly to poaching and habitat loss.
Lion Country Safari is Florida’s largest drive-through safari and is home to over 900 animals, including some of the world’s iconic species roaming wide open natural habitats in large herds. Lion Country Safari continuously strives to be a leader in animal care, conservation, and education to inspire meaningful connections with wildlife.
For information, www.lioncountrysafari.com.
