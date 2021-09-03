Just in time for the new school year, the FWC has partnered with Pubbly, a digital education company, to launch five interactive games that engage and educate students of all ages on marine fisheries conservation.
Jump in at FloridaFishing. Pubbly.com.
Take a virtual fishing trip, match habitats with Florida fish species, remove trash and invasive lionfish from a reef, learn proper fish handling techniques and complete a virtual fish dissection.
Games are geared for fourth grade and up but can be enjoyed by students and adults of all ages. These activities bring marine science right to your fingertips, providing accessible content for your home or classroom and tips to use when you head out on your own saltwater fishing trips.
