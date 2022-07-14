Join the History of Diving Museum on Wednesday, July 20th at 7:00 PM for Immerse Yourself! Sponges and Water Quality in the Keys, presented by sponge biologist Shelly Krueger.
Shelly Krueger works with the University of Florida and has been the Florida Sea Grant agent for Monroe County since 2013. Florida Sea Grant is a UF-based program that supports research, education and extension to conserve coastal resources and enhance economic opportunities for the people of Florida.
Shelly provides science-based education for Florida’s coast on a broad range of topics including sponge ecology, water quality, fisheries, and coral disease. She is the outreach and education lead for the Florida Keys Community Sponge Restoration program, a multi-agency collaboration led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission with the goal to accelerate sponge recolonization in die-off areas.
In 2019, Krueger wrote the Sponge Restoration module for the new UF/IFAS Florida Master Naturalist Program Habitat Restoration.
She has a BS from Georgia Tech and a MS from Savannah State University in marine science.
The Museum will be hosting the presentation on-site with limited seating in the Bauer Diving History Research Library as well offering through a private Zoom meeting.
If you are interested in attending in person, email the Community Outreach team at programs@divingmuseum.org or call the Museum at 305-664-9737. To register for the Zoom Meeting visit DivingMuseum.org. Spaces will be limited; you must register in advance. HDM will stop taking reservations at 12:00 pm on July 19th or when all slots have been taken. For those unable to attend, the session will be recorded and posted to the HDM YouTube channel. The History of Diving Museum would like to thank this month’s Immerse Yourself sponsors: Key Dives and Culture Builds Florida.
The History of Diving Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Islamorada (MM83).
