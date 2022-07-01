Millions of boaters are expected to head out on the water this Fourth of July weekend, including more than 830,000 first time boat buyers who purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in crowds coupled with the number of inexperienced new boaters has caught the attention of the Water Sports Foundation who shares tips to maximize boating fun and safety this Fourth of July weekend, and beyond:
1. Important Basics: Plan Ahead & Prepare
• Before launching the boat, conduct a thorough inspection of the vessel and trailer. The local Coast Guard auxiliary or Power Squadron may offer free vessel safety checks.
• Conduct a pre-departure check to make sure all required safety equipment is on board and operational.
• Ensure U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets are available for the weight and size of every passenger, especially youngsters. Life jackets save lives!
• Check current weather conditions and forecast and plan accordingly.
• NEVER overload your boat. Check the vessel capacity plate and comply with all weight mandates.
• For boats 26’ or smaller, comply with the new federal law requiring boat operators to wear and engage Emergency Cut-Off Switch (ECOS). This safety lanyard shuts off the engine if the operator falls overboard.
• Be sure you have the correct number of fire extinguishers onboard and that they are fully charged, and easily accessible. Check expiration date to ensure they fall within newly mandated federal requirements.
• Make sure VHF radios, phones and EPIRB transponders work. Consider carrying a portable cell phone battery charger as back-up.
• Pack sunscreen, first-aid kit, basic toolkit and extra food and water.
2. File a Float Plan
• Create a simple, written plan that includes the names and contact information of all those aboard the boat, along with planned destinations, expected departure and return times.
• Leave the plan on file with marina personnel and/or responsible emergency contacts.
3. Pre-Departure Crew Communications
• An important and often overlooked boater safety strategy: the captain should always review safe boating protocols and practices with crew and passengers prior to departure, especially when new boaters are aboard.
• This may include instructions for passengers to remain seated when the boat is underway; to keep arms and legs within the vessel; to wear life jackets; and to review pre-appointed assignments such designated observers during watersports activities.
4. Always Designate a Sober Skipper
• Don’t drink and drive a boat. Boating under the influence is the primary cause of boating-related deaths in the United States.
• Designate someone who takes the pledge to avoid impairment and be responsible for operating the boat and getting everyone back to the dock safely.
• Marine law enforcement will be heavily patrolling waterways and issuing costly citations to those operating vessels under the influence.
5. Night Moves & Fireworks
• Novice boaters should avoid operating after sunset, especially when considering the large crowds expected for holiday and fireworks festivities. Experienced boaters should also exercise extra precautions when operating at night.
• Know and comply with approved anchoring locations issued by area marine authorities. Chart your route in advance including positions for navigation markers which may be difficult to see at night. Where possible, deploy GPS electronics to aid in navigation.
• Check in advance to ensure your boat’s running and anchor lights are working. For extra safety, carry a spotlight and flares.
• Give yourself adequate time to reach and/or return to your targeted destination. Due to reduced visibility, travel at slower speeds.
• Be patient and expect delays at busy marinas, boat ramps and docks.
• Keep your boat safely distanced from the fireworks barge, as well as from other boaters.
• NEVER ignite fireworks of any type including sparklers from your boat. Gas fumes from the boat engine could easily ignite.
