On July 11th, shortly before midnight, FWC Officer Matthew Rubenstein was on routine patrol in Big Cypress National Preserve. While making his way through the preserve, Officer Rubenstein observed a Python contractor, Alex McDuffie catch and bag a hatchling python in the preserve.
Officer Rubenstein checked the contractors permits and could see that the python was a fresh hatchling.
Officer Rubenstein and McDuffie searched the area for more hatchlings. Before long, the two of them found 18 more live hatchlings.
Officer Rubenstein continued his search and located a mulch pile that contained a female Burmese Python on a nest. She was sitting on 23 unhatched eggs. A few feet away from the active nest, was a separate nest with 74 recently hatched eggs.
Officer Rubenstein and the contractor removed one, approximate 10’ female Burmese Python, 18 hatchlings, and 23 unhatched python eggs from the preserve. The eggs were turned over to the Big Cypress Python research program, and the adult and hatchlings were taken by the contractor.
Officer Rubenstein reported that the female python from the 2nd nest was captured by McDuffie the following nigh, July 12th. The female python measure at a whopping 17’ 6”.
