The SMART Ride (Southernmost AIDS/HIV Ride) is a 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West set for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
• Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to take part in this event.
• The riders will not be riding in a pack, but will be spread out the length of the route.
• The first riders will begin leaving south Miami at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. They will enter Monroe County via the 18-Mile Stretch.
• Riders will cross U.S. 1. at Founders Park at Mile Marker 87.
• They will cross U.S. 1 and stop at Hawk’s Cay at Mile Marker 61 on Friday night, Nov. 18.
• The ride will resume at roughly 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 when they will cross U.S. 1 southbound en route from Hawk’s Cay to Key West High School on Flagler Avenue.
Though traffic is not expected to be impeded on U.S. 1 for this event, motorists should expect slow traffic in spots and plan accordingly.
For information: thesmartride.org
