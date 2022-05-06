The Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade’s 37th Annual Dolphin Days Family Fishing Tournament (DolphinDays.org), one of South Florida’s oldest family-fun fishing competitions—which will feature more than $7,500 in prize money—returns June 9-11.
Benefitting the Homestead Kiwanis Foundation, the tournament is co-sponsored by the Military Affairs Council and funds raised will benefit the children of the Homestead-South Dade community, local charities, military families and community service projects.
The tournament begins June 9 at 6 p.m. with the kick-off party/captain’s meeting/raffle/silent auction at the Champions Club at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, One Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd. Fishing day is June 11, with weigh-in, dock party and awards at Homestead Bayfront Park, 9698 SW 328th street.
Homestead Councilwoman, Kiwanis Lt. Governor and Tournament Co-Chair Erica G. Ávila. “This will be a great, fun event that raises funds for one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations and honors our military by allowing kids and active/reserve military to fish for free.”
According to Military Affairs Council Chairwoman Roxanne Jeghers, “Several boat captains are donating their boats, time and talent to help our active/reserve military fish this tournament and have a great time. We are honored to give back to our service members through this partnership with the Kiwanis Club.”
One of the highlights of this year’s tournament are the highly sought-after prizes in the silent auction part of the event.
Early bird tournament entry fees before June 1 are $350 for up to four anglers, with each additional angler costing $100. After June 1—and up to 8 p.m. the night of the Captain’s Party—entry fees are $450 a boat and $125 for additional anglers. In keeping with the tradition of the event, kids and
active/reserve military fish for free. Active/reserve military anglers seeking to register should contact Jeghers at 305.793.8325.
For further information about entries or sponsorships, email nfo@DolphinDays.org or contact Ávila at 786.444.6133.
